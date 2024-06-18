Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.06.2024

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
Tradegate
17.06.24
18:36 Uhr
98,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
18.06.2024 08:02 Uhr
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - June 18

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / The Company announces that on 17 June 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:17 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:1,000
Lowest price paid per share:£ 81.1800
Highest price paid per share:£ 82.7200
Average price paid per share:£ 81.7160

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 161,741,033 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 June 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

1,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 82.7200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 81.1800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 81.7160

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

17/06/2024

09:37:50

BST

50

82.3000

XLON

1014368875581580

17/06/2024

09:39:37

BST

50

82.2800

XLON

1014368875581637

17/06/2024

10:16:53

BST

50

82.7200

XLON

1014368875583471

17/06/2024

11:01:29

BST

50

82.1200

XLON

1014368875585767

17/06/2024

11:47:01

BST

50

82.1200

XLON

1014368875587474

17/06/2024

12:38:04

BST

50

81.7200

XLON

1014368875589503

17/06/2024

13:26:31

BST

11

81.9200

XLON

1014368875591136

17/06/2024

13:26:31

BST

39

81.9200

XLON

1014368875591137

17/06/2024

14:12:40

BST

50

81.7600

XLON

1014368875593028

17/06/2024

14:46:37

BST

50

81.6200

XLON

1014368875594195

17/06/2024

15:12:06

BST

22

81.1800

XLON

1014368875595615

17/06/2024

15:12:06

BST

4

81.1800

XLON

1014368875595616

17/06/2024

15:12:06

BST

1

81.1800

XLON

1014368875595617

17/06/2024

15:12:06

BST

23

81.1800

XLON

1014368875595618

17/06/2024

15:32:25

BST

50

81.4200

XLON

1014368875597545

17/06/2024

15:41:35

BST

44

81.4600

XLON

1014368875598766

17/06/2024

15:41:35

BST

2

81.4600

XLON

1014368875598767

17/06/2024

15:42:19

BST

3

81.5200

XLON

1014368875598866

17/06/2024

15:42:19

BST

1

81.5200

XLON

1014368875598867

17/06/2024

15:53:07

BST

50

81.4400

XLON

1014368875600103

17/06/2024

16:05:22

BST

50

81.2400

XLON

1014368875601536

17/06/2024

16:17:00

BST

50

81.2600

XLON

1014368875602853

17/06/2024

16:35:10

BST

26

81.4400

XLON

1014368875604738

17/06/2024

16:40:17

BST

51

81.4800

XLON

1014368875605428

17/06/2024

16:40:21

BST

1

81.4400

XLON

1014368875605472

17/06/2024

16:58:29

BST

6

81.6000

XLON

1014368875607038

17/06/2024

16:58:29

BST

39

81.6000

XLON

1014368875607039

17/06/2024

16:58:30

BST

8

81.6000

XLON

1014368875607051

17/06/2024

16:58:30

BST

5

81.6000

XLON

1014368875607052

17/06/2024

17:11:03

BST

45

81.6000

XLON

1014368875608654

17/06/2024

17:21:15

BST

46

81.5800

XLON

1014368875610358

17/06/2024

17:24:29

BST

12

81.5600

XLON

1014368875610851

17/06/2024

17:24:29

BST

11

81.5600

XLON

1014368875610852

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.