InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - June 18

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / The Company announces that on 17 June 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
|Date of purchase:
|17 June 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|1,000
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 81.1800
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 82.7200
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 81.7160
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 161,741,033 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 17 June 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
1,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 82.7200
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 81.1800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 81.7160
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
17/06/2024
09:37:50
BST
50
82.3000
XLON
1014368875581580
17/06/2024
09:39:37
BST
50
82.2800
XLON
1014368875581637
17/06/2024
10:16:53
BST
50
82.7200
XLON
1014368875583471
17/06/2024
11:01:29
BST
50
82.1200
XLON
1014368875585767
17/06/2024
11:47:01
BST
50
82.1200
XLON
1014368875587474
17/06/2024
12:38:04
BST
50
81.7200
XLON
1014368875589503
17/06/2024
13:26:31
BST
11
81.9200
XLON
1014368875591136
17/06/2024
13:26:31
BST
39
81.9200
XLON
1014368875591137
17/06/2024
14:12:40
BST
50
81.7600
XLON
1014368875593028
17/06/2024
14:46:37
BST
50
81.6200
XLON
1014368875594195
17/06/2024
15:12:06
BST
22
81.1800
XLON
1014368875595615
17/06/2024
15:12:06
BST
4
81.1800
XLON
1014368875595616
17/06/2024
15:12:06
BST
1
81.1800
XLON
1014368875595617
17/06/2024
15:12:06
BST
23
81.1800
XLON
1014368875595618
17/06/2024
15:32:25
BST
50
81.4200
XLON
1014368875597545
17/06/2024
15:41:35
BST
44
81.4600
XLON
1014368875598766
17/06/2024
15:41:35
BST
2
81.4600
XLON
1014368875598767
17/06/2024
15:42:19
BST
3
81.5200
XLON
1014368875598866
17/06/2024
15:42:19
BST
1
81.5200
XLON
1014368875598867
17/06/2024
15:53:07
BST
50
81.4400
XLON
1014368875600103
17/06/2024
16:05:22
BST
50
81.2400
XLON
1014368875601536
17/06/2024
16:17:00
BST
50
81.2600
XLON
1014368875602853
17/06/2024
16:35:10
BST
26
81.4400
XLON
1014368875604738
17/06/2024
16:40:17
BST
51
81.4800
XLON
1014368875605428
17/06/2024
16:40:21
BST
1
81.4400
XLON
1014368875605472
17/06/2024
16:58:29
BST
6
81.6000
XLON
1014368875607038
17/06/2024
16:58:29
BST
39
81.6000
XLON
1014368875607039
17/06/2024
16:58:30
BST
8
81.6000
XLON
1014368875607051
17/06/2024
16:58:30
BST
5
81.6000
XLON
1014368875607052
17/06/2024
17:11:03
BST
45
81.6000
XLON
1014368875608654
17/06/2024
17:21:15
BST
46
81.5800
XLON
1014368875610358
17/06/2024
17:24:29
BST
12
81.5600
XLON
1014368875610851
17/06/2024
17:24:29
BST
11
81.5600
XLON
1014368875610852
