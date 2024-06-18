InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - June 18

Purchase of own shares

The Company announces that on 17 June 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 17 June 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 81.1800 Highest price paid per share: £ 82.7200 Average price paid per share: £ 81.7160

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 161,741,033 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 June 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 82.7200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 81.1800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 81.7160

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 17/06/2024 09:37:50 BST 50 82.3000 XLON 1014368875581580 17/06/2024 09:39:37 BST 50 82.2800 XLON 1014368875581637 17/06/2024 10:16:53 BST 50 82.7200 XLON 1014368875583471 17/06/2024 11:01:29 BST 50 82.1200 XLON 1014368875585767 17/06/2024 11:47:01 BST 50 82.1200 XLON 1014368875587474 17/06/2024 12:38:04 BST 50 81.7200 XLON 1014368875589503 17/06/2024 13:26:31 BST 11 81.9200 XLON 1014368875591136 17/06/2024 13:26:31 BST 39 81.9200 XLON 1014368875591137 17/06/2024 14:12:40 BST 50 81.7600 XLON 1014368875593028 17/06/2024 14:46:37 BST 50 81.6200 XLON 1014368875594195 17/06/2024 15:12:06 BST 22 81.1800 XLON 1014368875595615 17/06/2024 15:12:06 BST 4 81.1800 XLON 1014368875595616 17/06/2024 15:12:06 BST 1 81.1800 XLON 1014368875595617 17/06/2024 15:12:06 BST 23 81.1800 XLON 1014368875595618 17/06/2024 15:32:25 BST 50 81.4200 XLON 1014368875597545 17/06/2024 15:41:35 BST 44 81.4600 XLON 1014368875598766 17/06/2024 15:41:35 BST 2 81.4600 XLON 1014368875598767 17/06/2024 15:42:19 BST 3 81.5200 XLON 1014368875598866 17/06/2024 15:42:19 BST 1 81.5200 XLON 1014368875598867 17/06/2024 15:53:07 BST 50 81.4400 XLON 1014368875600103 17/06/2024 16:05:22 BST 50 81.2400 XLON 1014368875601536 17/06/2024 16:17:00 BST 50 81.2600 XLON 1014368875602853 17/06/2024 16:35:10 BST 26 81.4400 XLON 1014368875604738 17/06/2024 16:40:17 BST 51 81.4800 XLON 1014368875605428 17/06/2024 16:40:21 BST 1 81.4400 XLON 1014368875605472 17/06/2024 16:58:29 BST 6 81.6000 XLON 1014368875607038 17/06/2024 16:58:29 BST 39 81.6000 XLON 1014368875607039 17/06/2024 16:58:30 BST 8 81.6000 XLON 1014368875607051 17/06/2024 16:58:30 BST 5 81.6000 XLON 1014368875607052 17/06/2024 17:11:03 BST 45 81.6000 XLON 1014368875608654 17/06/2024 17:21:15 BST 46 81.5800 XLON 1014368875610358 17/06/2024 17:24:29 BST 12 81.5600 XLON 1014368875610851 17/06/2024 17:24:29 BST 11 81.5600 XLON 1014368875610852

