An email informed the employees of U. S. residential installer Titan Solar that the company had ended operations. From pv magazine USA Titan Solar Power, a residential solar installer founded in 2013 in Arizona, sent an email to its employees informing them it has failed to sell the company to prospective buyers and will close its doors permanently. Titan was among the largest residential solar installers in the nation, with tens of thousands of installations across 16 states. It grew quickly through its Solar Dealer program, a network of partnerships with sales organizations that sold Titan services, ...

