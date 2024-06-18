Billed as the largest operating battery energy storage system in Bulgaria to date, the 25 MW/55 MWh facility, developed by Austria's Renalfa IPP, came online at the start of the month. From pv magazine ESS News site Vienna-based developer Renalfa IPP has started commercial operation at its 25 MW/55 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) located in the city of Razlog, southwestern Bulgaria. The system, which is connected to the transmission network and located alongside a 33 MW solar plant, successfully went live at the start of the month. Renalfa IPP claims the facility is the largest operating ...

