According to projections from Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy, Southeast Asia's share of pumped storage hydropower is set to increase nearly eightfold in less than a decade - from 2. 3 GW today to 18 GW by 2033. Rystad's figures say that there is currently 2. 7 GW of pumped hydro storage under construction, while the remaining 13. 3 GW is in various stages of development. From pv magazine ESS News site Southeast Asia is setting its sights on pumped storage hydropower to help it become a clean energy powerhouse over the next few years. The region is currently massively reliant on fossil fuels, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...