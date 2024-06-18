Lendscape; BNP Paribas: BNP Paribas Factoring selects Lendscape to further strengthen its European operations

BNP Paribas, Europe's leading bank and key player in international banking, announces its expanding partnership with Lendscape to support its factoring operations across major European markets.

LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a successful and proven partnership, BNP Paribas Factoring is set to consolidate its pan-European and North African factoring operations onto the Lendscape Receivables Finance platform. The move will enable the Bank to optimise customer and employee experiences, support its growth strategy and continue to deliver best-in-class services, providing over €25 billion of funding to its 12,000 SME and corporate clients across Western Europe.

"With Lendscape at the core of our lending operations, our clients across markets can be assured of receiving the best possible customer experience and innovative, flexible funding solutions that will meet their needs. We've built a strong relationship with the Lendscape team; they have a successful track record and we can trust their technology to offer the high level of reliability and flexibility we require," remarks Lionel Joubaud, Global Head of the Factoring Filière, BNP Paribas.

Lendscape CEO, Kevin Day, comments, "BNP Paribas are focused on delivering industry-leading funding experiences that support their clients' growth. The Lendscape platform will give them the agility to offer tailored financing solutions and a consistent experience across markets, while reducing the complexity involved in managing multiple systems. We're delighted to expand our relationship with BNP Paribas and look forward to continuing to help them deliver truly customer-first financing."

About Lendscape

Lendscape is the world's leading technology provider for all forms of secured business finance.

With over 50 years of experience and in-depth industry understanding, our dynamic team has designed, developed, and delivered secured lending technology to over 40 markets and some of the worlds' most prestigious banking and financial services providers.

Lendscape supports a range of working capital and asset finance solutions such as factoring, invoice discounting, supply chain finance, asset-based lending as well as asset finance and many other forms of specialist finance.

To learn more, visit www.lendscape.com.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union's leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 185,000 employees, including more than 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group's commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

About BNP Paribas Factoring

European market leader with over 50 years of experience, BNP Paribas Factoring is one of the three prominent pillars in the Bank's working capital solutions, with Cash Management and Trade Finance. It is present in 12 countries, (with local footprint in 19 countries), with 1,300 experts servicing medium- and big-sized companies, and its annual turnover acquired from clients exceeds €220 bn. By responding to its clients' expectations for short-term financing solutions, BNP Paribas Factoring supports their growth strategies while leveraging the Bank's extensive global network. BNP Paribas Factoring's capacity to accompany its clients locally and across Europe and offer sustainable factoring solutions is unique in the market.

