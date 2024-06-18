VusionGroup (ex SES-IMAGOTAG): French grocery retailer Match accelerates the digitalization of its stores with VusionGroup

After an initial deployment phase, Match is speeding up the digitalization of its stores with VusionGroup, the global leader in digitalization solution for physical commerce.

Now, 75 stores - two-thirds of the chain's network - are equipped with 1.5m electronic labels. Installed on shelves, they notably automate the display of prices and promotions, saving time for associates, while reducing errors usually induced by manual price changes.

Through a shared innovative vision, Match and VusionGroup (Euronext: VU, FR0010282822) are accelerating a collaboration initiated several years ago around the digitalization of stores.

Beyond pricing automation, these labels display valuable information for the consumer, but also for store associates, with information on deliveries or stock levels.

Nicolas Dewailly, Match French Managing Director, comments: « The roll-out of VusionGroup solutions at Match has several objectives. First of all, the automation of

real-time prices and promotions to increase store productivity, but also to ensure price agility so we can respond to competition. We also want to create a better work environment for store associates, who no longer have to manually change prices. The VusionGroup solution also meets a major need by guaranteeing the reliability of our prices as we reduce price errors between shelf displays and prices paid at checkouts. This is essential to maintain our customers' trust. »

Jean-Bernard Thomas, CIO of Match French, adds: « VusionGroup has a strong experience in Cloud solutions, therefore we have decided to deploy our stores on the VusionCloud platform, which provides numerous features in terms of security, flexibility and monitoring. »

Further store digitalization is expected as Match also plans to add pick-to-light functionality to its labels for in-store online order preparation. Through the flashing LEDs on labels, activated on demand, store associates will be guided to the right location, allowing them to easily and quickly identify products. As a result, order preparation time is optimized and productivity increases.

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA VusionGroup, concludes: « We are proud to have been able to demonstrate to Match the benefits of our Cloud platform. The chain wants to move further in their digitalization process. As such, we will soon support them in their e-Commerce in-store order preparation to improve their productivity, as well as in the management of stockout thanks to Captana which maximizes product availability on shelves, increase sales and reduce waste. »

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU:FP

www.vusion.com

Press contact: Presse & Cie - Laetitia Munoz / +33 (0)6 20 49 90 39 / lmunoz@presse-cie.com

About Supermarché Match

A family business and a pioneer in large-scale distribution for over 100 years, Supermarché Match benefits from a strong network in the northeastern quarter of France with a network of 115 stores. With its corporate project GOOD FOOD power, the brand continues its commitment to allow everyone to eat well every day. With its Market Place and "everything under one roof", Supermarché Match inscribes in a new theatricalization its traditional stands to showcase the know-how and professionalism of its expert employees through the ranges "Prepared By Our Pros" and "Cooked By Our Pros". www.supermarchesmatch.fr

Press contacts - Match: MCD_Mot Compte Double Agency

Emilie Van Durme / evandurme@motcomptedouble.fr / 07 87 94 96 11

Jennifer Ghesquière / jghesquiere@motcomptedouble.fr / 07 87 72 38 56

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xptsY8luZWyVyHJrZchsmpRoZ2xkk2HIbpLKmJZxZcyUnGxhm21ql5iXZnFnmGhp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86333-20240618_vusiongroup_pr_match.pdf