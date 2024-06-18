Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Prisma Properties to the Main Market

Stockholm, 18 June 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Prisma Properties AB (ticker name: PRISMA) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Prisma Properties is a Mid Cap company within the Real Estate sector. It is the 12th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024. Prisma has a high-yielding and modern real estate portfolio with an average lease length of 9.1 years, of which approximately 70 per cent has been developed since 2016. As of 31 March 2024, Prisma's property portfolio comprised in total 120 investment properties, with a lettable area of 268,165 square metres and a property value, including project properties, of SEK 6.4 billion. Since 2016, the underlying property portfolio has grown through project development and strategic acquisitions in the funds Alma Property Partners I and Alma Property Partners II. "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm marks an important milestone in our growth journey and reflects the significant development our property portfolio has undergone since 2016. The low-cost retail sector has become one of the market's fastest-growing areas. I'm deeply committed to keep working with our shareholders and partners to drive Prisma Properties' growth as Sweden's leading property developer in the low-cost retail sector", CEO Fredrik Mässing of Prisma Properties comments. "We extend our warm congratulations to Prisma Properties on the successful completion of their IPO," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Prisma Properties is a great addition to our strong Real Estate sector, and it is our pleasure to welcome them to our Main Market. We look forward to supporting them on their continued growth." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com