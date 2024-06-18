Yogesh Patel Joins Trianz as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation technology solutions and services firm, today announced the appointment of Yogesh Patel as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Yogesh joins Trianz with more than 25 years of extensive experience in finance, including a decade as CFO in very well-known organizations.

Prior to joining Trianz, Yogesh served as the CFO at TATA Advanced Systems Limited, where he oversaw the company's financial operations. He previously held CFO positions at Mahindra Logistics and HealthCare Global, where he played a pivotal role in driving financial strategies to support business growth.

Yogesh has also held leadership roles at renowned organizations such as Ernst & Young, Wipro, and IBM, where he contributed to various financial initiatives, including business finance, financial planning and analysis, treasury management, and statutory compliances.

"As CFO, Yogesh will drive the Trianz financial strategy, growth plans, and innovative models to enable the company to evolve with its 'IP Led Digital Transformations'. We are delighted to welcome Yogesh to our leadership team," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz. "We are witnessing exceptional momentum and endorsement of our IP-led model by large, global enterprise clients and partners. Concierto- our hyper-automated hybrid cloud migrations and operations platform- has been recommended by AWS for rapid migrations to the cloud and has now been onboarded on the AWS Marketplace. Next up is Extrica- our Data to AI platform. We have also onboarded exceptional talent across key roles, and I am pleased to welcome Yogesh to Trianz. His financial expertise, strategic mindset, and leadership experience will be invaluable as we diversify into software, scale our operations, and enhance value for all stakeholders."

"I am excited to be a part of Trianz' journey and contribute to the company's growth and success," said Yogesh Patel. "At a time when new technologies, particularly AI, are disrupting business models everywhere- including the IT services industry, Trianz' leadership with its foresight led the innovation of the company's core value proposition. It has invested substantially in solving the central issues in digital transformation- time to market, automation-enabled outcomes, and ROI on invested capital. I look forward to enabling the company scale both its services and software businesses from a financial, operational, and leadership perspective."

Yogesh is a member of the Bengaluru chapter of MENSA. Yogesh holds a Chartered Accountant degree from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) degree from the University of Calcutta.

About Trianz

Trianz is a leading-edge technology platforms and services company that accelerates digital transformations at Fortune 100 and emerging companies worldwide in data & analytics, digital experiences, cloud infrastructure, and security. Our 'IP Led Transformations' approach, informed by insights from a recent global study spanning 20+ industries and 5000+ companies, addresses challenges posed by the rapid pace of AI-driven transformation, digital talent scarcity, and economic uncertainty. Our IP and platforms, including Concierto, Extrica, and Pulse, revolutionize cloud adoption, data analytics, and AI insights, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of digital transformation seamlessly.

Founded in California and with an organization of over 2,000 associates across the United States and India, Trianz is a Premier Partner of AWS, consistently rated #1 by clients for value delivery over the past five years. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and has been certified as a Great Place to Work for three years in a row. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

