18.06.2024 08:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Advice Capital - name changes

The names of the below sub-funds issued by Investeringsforeningen Advice
Capital will change their names as of 19 June 2024, cf. below. The sub-funds
are transferred to Investeringsforeningen IA Invest. 



After this, Investeringsforeningen Advice Capital will no longer have sub-funds
admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as the Fund is liquidated. 



ISIN:          DK0060696656          
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Advice Capital Global     
--------------------------------------------------------
New name:        IA Invest Advice Capital Global
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       ACIGLO             
--------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     IAIACG             
--------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 121348             
--------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0061813177            
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Advice Capital Vision Fund     
-------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        IA Invest Advice Capital Vision Fund
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       ACIVF                
-------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     IAIACVF               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 267701               
-------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0061813250             
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Advice Capital Breakthrough Biotech 
--------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        IA Invest Advice Cap Breakthrough Bio
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       ACIBB                
--------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     IAICBB                
--------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 267702                
--------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
