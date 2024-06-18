Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Advice Capital - name changes

The names of the below sub-funds issued by Investeringsforeningen Advice Capital will change their names as of 19 June 2024, cf. below. The sub-funds are transferred to Investeringsforeningen IA Invest. After this, Investeringsforeningen Advice Capital will no longer have sub-funds admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as the Fund is liquidated. ISIN: DK0060696656 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Advice Capital Global -------------------------------------------------------- New name: IA Invest Advice Capital Global -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACIGLO -------------------------------------------------------- New short name: IAIACG -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 121348 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061813177 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Advice Capital Vision Fund ------------------------------------------------------------- New name: IA Invest Advice Capital Vision Fund ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACIVF ------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: IAIACVF ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 267701 ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061813250 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Advice Capital Breakthrough Biotech -------------------------------------------------------------- New name: IA Invest Advice Cap Breakthrough Bio -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACIBB -------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: IAICBB -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 267702 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66