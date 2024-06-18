Apex Mobile media: Apex Gaming Network Expands Its Reach, Launches in the UK

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Apex Gaming Network (AGN), a leader in in-game advertising, is thrilled& to announce its expansion into the United Kingdom. This highly anticipated launch introduces AGN's cutting-edge in-game advertising solutions to the vibrant, rapidly growing and sought after UK gaming market audience, marking a significant milestone in AGN's global expansion strategy.

AGN's diverse portfolio includes innovative solutions such as rewarded video, cloud gaming video, metaverse advertising, gamified ads and virtual out-of-home advertising, all set within premium gaming environments. By expanding into the UK, the company aims to further solidify its position as a premier gaming solutions partner for advertisers in that market and beyond.

The UK gaming market is renowned for its passionate community and thriving esports scene. Establishing a presence in this dynamic landscape allows AGN to connect advertisers with UK gamers, offering them a rich and immersive gaming experience like never before. These technologies not only enhance the gaming experience but also offer advertisers unprecedented access to a wide demographic of engaged gamers, effectively bridging the gap between brands and the gaming community.

"We are excited to bring AGN to the UK to connect with the vibrant gaming community here," said Walder Amaya, CEO & Co-Founder of AGN."Our diverse and premium range of gaming inventory allows us to engage with UK gamers at scale and provide advertisers unique opportunities to reach largely untapped audiences."

Alex Ginn, AGN UK's Managing Director, adds, "After spending over two years with Apex from a media owner's perspective, and visiting Toronto to witness their professionalism, expertise in gaming, and outstanding service to their agencies, I am honoured to bring AGN to the UK and EMEA markets. Apex's impeccable reputation in Canada further solidifies my confidence in this venture. With AGN UK's exclusive premium products, entering the gaming landscape has never been simpler, safer, or more effective. I am extremely proud to join not only the leaders in the Canadian gaming market but also the most trusted group of people I have had the pleasure of working with."

The timing of AGN's UK launch coincides with a period of significant growth in the gaming sector, now recognized as a pivotal element of mainstream culture. AGN is poised to set a new standard in advertising effectiveness and gamer engagement in the UK and beyond.

For more information about AGN and its innovative advertising solutions, visit www.apexgamingnetwork.com

About Apex Gaming Network

Founded in Toronto, with offices in Montreal, Vancouver in Canada and now London (UK), (AGN) is at the forefront of transforming the gaming industry through innovative advertising technology. AGN specializes in a comprehensive suite of in-game advertising solutions, including rewarded videos, cloud gaming ads, metaverse engagements, livestream advertising, in-game audio, and virtual out-of-home advertising. Our technology integrates seamlessly into the most popular games on mobile, cloud, desktop, and live stream platforms, reaching a diverse audience of millions across all demographics.

