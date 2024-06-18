The Chinese manufacturer said its new Hi-MO X6 Artist series has an efficiency of up to 22. 3% and a power output ranging from 420 W to 430 W. The smaller version is currently priced at CNY 298 ($41. 7)/m2 and the largest model is sold at CNY 268/m2. Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi unveiled last week a new module series based on its proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cell technology at the SNEC tradeshow in Shanghai, China. The new Hi-MO X6 Artist panel is available in two versions dubbed Ultra Black and Full Black, which share the same electrical specifications. The new ...

