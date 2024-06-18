BrightHeart, a leading AI innovator in obstetric and pediatric cardiology technology, is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Butchko as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Anne Osdoit. Previously serving as a board member for BrightHeart, Michael brings a wealth of experience and expertise from his distinguished career, including his tenure as Senior Vice President and General Manager of ultrasound at GE Healthcare, a global leader in ultrasound, and his numerous engagements with healthcare technology innovators.

In his new role, Mr. Butchko will provide strategic guidance and leadership to BrightHeart, supporting the company in its mission to develop a unique AI-based approach that improves the detection of congenital heart defects during pregnancy. He will also focus on supporting the continued development of the company and planned global commercialization of this groundbreaking technology.

"We are thrilled to have Michael Butchko step into the role of Chairman," said Cécile Dupont, CEO of BrightHeart and a Partner at Sofinnova Partners' medtech accelerator, MD Start. "His extensive experience in the ultrasound and obstetrics industry, coupled with his deep understanding of our mission, makes him the ideal leader to guide us through the next phases of growth and innovation."

Mr. Butchko expressed his enthusiasm about his new role: "I am honored to expand my role with BrightHeart, and I am excited about the opportunity to continue to work with the team in the development of groundbreaking medical technologies that have the potential to make a significant impact on patient care."

Anne Osdoit will remain as a board director, continuing to provide her invaluable insights and support to the company.

BrightHeart has been at the forefront of developing advanced AI technology to improve the detection of congenital heart defects (CHDs). Addressing one of the major unmet needs in obstetric practice, the company's AI-powered approach has the potential to revolutionize screening for CHDs by offering real-time, expert interpretation of one of the most complex exams in ultrasound practice. The integration of artificial intelligence in prenatal ultrasound systems is the pioneering initiative currently led by the company. Under Michael Butchko's leadership, BrightHeart aims to further enhance its technological capabilities and broaden its impact on CHD prenatal detection.

About BrightHeart

BrightHeart SAS is a Paris-based, privately held, pre-clinical medical device company and part of Sofinnova MD Start, Sofinnova Partners' medical device accelerator. The company's software uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze fetal heart ultrasound exams and support clinicians with the prenatal identification of congenital heart defects. The technology aims to improve pregnancy outcomes by anticipating delivery care and early intervention.

BrightHeart builds on an idea by Dr. Marilyne Levy and Dr. Bertand Stos, two leading fetal cardiologists based in Paris, France.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical, and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.8 billion under management. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com.

