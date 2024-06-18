Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) kicks off with increased international presence - 19-24 June 2024

BEIJING, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), China's largest book fair, starts today Wednesday 19 June.

BIBF will welcome 1,600 exhibitors and anticipates more than 200,000 visitors across the five-day fair. 1,050 will be overseas exhibitors from 71 countries and regions around the world - up 150 (17%) on last year.

The BIBF exhibition area has expanded to 55,000 sqm and showcases over 220,000 Chinese and foreign books.

15 countries and regions exhibit for the first-time including Azerbaijan, Czechia, Nigeria, Norway, Slovakia and Qatar. Japan, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Italy have significantly expanded their presence.

Ms Lei Jianhua, Director of the BIBF office, Executive Assistant of CNPIEC said:

"It's with great joy that we open BIBF to the world and welcome more international exhibitors to the fair than ever, particularly, in our academic and professional publishing areas. Over the next five days we will see publishing colleagues from all across the world come together to refresh relationships and of course buy and sell the rights to each others' books. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Beijing.'

There is a big academic publisher presence including notable international publishers such as Elsevier, Springer Nature, Pearson, Wiley, Scholastic, Cengage, and Penguin Random House.

International conferences held at BIBF

Conferences include The 2024 PubTech Conference, 19 June, BIBF World Children's Book Forum, 20 June, and the Beijing International Publishing Forum on 21 June.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is BIBF's Guest of Honor, Ceremony for the Special Book Award of China, International Summit on Publishing Education Summit, the BIBF Art Publishing Forum, the BIBF Illustrators Exhibition, the BIBF International Illustration Forum and the BIBF Art Book Fair.

Within the Fair there will be several notable exhibitions including The 9th BIBF Picture Book Fair, which began in 2015.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beijing-international-book-fair-bibf-kicks-off-with-increased-international-presence---19-24-june-2024-302173605.html