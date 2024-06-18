Scientists in Spain have developed thermal image mapping on dense and high-resolution point clouds representing status and geometry of PV modules and automatic identification of individual solar panels in 3D space. The proposed methodology was found to provide "exceptionally high" accuracy. Scientists from the University of Jaén in Spain have developed a novel method for monitoring PV plants from remote sensing data. Their method utilizes an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) equipped with a dual RGB and thermal camera that is flying over a PV plant. With those two cameras, different algorithms create ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...