Princeton NuEnergy (PNE) has secured $30 million of funds for lithium battery recycling. The low-temperature plasma-assisted separation (LPAS) process, developed at Princeton University, produces battery-grade cathode and anode materials for direct use in cell manufacturing. From pv magazine USA PNE, a New Jersey-based specialist in lithium-ion battery direct recycling, announced the close a Series A funding round with a strategic investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corp. Founded out of Princeton University in 2019, PNE developed a patented direct recycling technology for lithium-ion batteries. ...

