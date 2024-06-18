Fraunhofer ISE researchers are applying deep learning and digital twin modelling tools to optimize PV tracker control systems for use in farming and biodiversity projects. The goal is to be able to automatically position the modules throughout the day to meet the needs of the plants growing below, in light of the microclimatic conditions, and the need to optimize yield. Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE) are applying deep learning techniques and digital twin modeling tools to optimize PV tracker control systems for use in agrivoltaics and ...

