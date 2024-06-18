DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, confirms further to its announcement of May 21, 2024, that it does not intend to make an offer for the shares of XP Power Limited (LSE: XPP, "XP Power").

Advanced Energy has sought to engage with the XP Power board of directors, but the lack of any progress given relative expectations of value has prevented it from accessing due diligence necessary to make a firm offer. Based on publicly available information, Advanced Energy has not identified any additional elements that would justify improving the terms of its possible offer.

Advanced Energy believes that the possible offer, at 1950p per share, captured the potential of future market recovery while factoring in near and intermediate term market and operational risks facing XP Power as a standalone company. Advanced Energy further believes that an offer would have been an excellent opportunity for XP Power's shareholders to realize an extraordinary premium, in cash, which would fully de-risk their investment.

The decision not to make a firm offer for XP Power is consistent with Advanced Energy's commitment to financial discipline by targeting acquisitions that would generate a required return above its cost of capital. Advanced Energy continues to review alternative investment opportunities within the broader precision power industry.

Following this announcement, Advanced Energy will be prevented from announcing an offer or possible offer for XP Power or taking certain other actions for a period of six months from the date of this announcement, except where permitted, in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers ("Singapore Takeover Code").

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking, and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted over four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

