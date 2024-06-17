Heidrick & Struggles Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer

Company Reiterates Second Quarter 2024 Outlook

CHICAGO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced that Mark Harris, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") has elected to depart the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Company has commenced a formal search for a new CFO, and Harris, who assumed the role in 2018, will remain with the Company until August 2024 to ensure continuity and a successful transition.

"Mark has been a valued member of our executive team over the past six years and made significant contributions during his tenure. He helped lead transformative financial management and discipline, while advancing our strategic direction and the overall growth of the company," stated Heidrick & Struggles' Chief Executive Officer Tom Monahan. "I am immensely appreciative of Mark for his partnership and wish him the very best in his next professional endeavor. Our internal team is exceptional, and as premier leaders in executive search, I am confident that we will identify the next world-class CFO to help create unmatched value for clients, colleagues, and investors."

"I am proud of what we have accomplished during my time at Heidrick & Struggles and honored to have worked with such a talented and dedicated global team," commented Mark Harris. "It has been a privilege to be part of Heidrick's journey and I look forward to watching the firm's continued success."

2024 Second Quarter Outlook

The Company continues to expect second quarter 2024 consolidated net revenue between $255 million and $275 million.

