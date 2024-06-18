Greenwave Technology Solutions Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards

CHESAPEAKE, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Greenwave" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GWAV), an operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio, today announced that on June 17, 2024, the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has evidenced compliance for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Accordingly, the previously announced listing matter has been closed.

About Greenwave

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. ("Empire"), is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous).

Steel is one of the world's most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times. For more information, please visit www.GWAV.com.

