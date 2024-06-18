DJ O'KEY GROUP CANCELS ITS LISTING ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP CANCELS ITS LISTING ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 18-Jun-2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice for Shareholders 18 June 2024 O'KEY GROUP CANCELS ITS LISTING ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, further to the notice made by the Company on 15 May 2024, announces that the listing of its global depositary receipts (GDRs) issued under Regulation S (ISIN US6708662019) and Rule 144A (ISIN US6708661029) on the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the admission of the GDRs to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market have been cancelled effective at 08:00 am (London time) today, 18 June 2024. All materials published by the Group are available at www.okeygroup.lu. The Company continues to have listing on the regulated market of Moscow Exchange and Astana International Exchange. The GDR programme remains in force and continues to operate. For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 31 March 2024, the Group had 297 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 220 discounters) with a total selling space of 661,149 sq m. O'KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in 70 O'KEY hypermarkets across the country. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg - and employs 19,200 people.

In 2023, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 207.9 bn, and EBITDA reached RUB 17.0 bn.

The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

