Dienstag, 18.06.2024
Gestern +23,88 % Kursgewinn auf Tradegate!
WKN: A2AHSD | ISIN: SE0007665823 | Ticker-Symbol: 4R6
Frankfurt
18.06.24
10:14 Uhr
1,940 Euro
+0,484
+33,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.06.2024 10:34 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Resurs Holding AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Resurs Holding AB (publ) receives observation status

Den 17 juni 2024 offentliggjorde Ronneby UK Limited ett offentligt
uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Resurs Holding AB (publ). 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Resurs Holding AB (publ) (RESURS, ISIN-kod SE0007665823, orderboks-ID 121360)
ska ges observationsstatus. 

On June 17, 2024, Ronneby UK Limited disclosed a public takeover offer to the
shareholders in Resurs Holding AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Resurs Holding AB (publ) (RESURS, ISIN-code SE0007665823, order book ID 121360)
shall be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
