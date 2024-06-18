Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Resurs Holding AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Resurs Holding AB (publ) receives observation status

Den 17 juni 2024 offentliggjorde Ronneby UK Limited ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Resurs Holding AB (publ). Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Resurs Holding AB (publ) (RESURS, ISIN-kod SE0007665823, orderboks-ID 121360) ska ges observationsstatus. On June 17, 2024, Ronneby UK Limited disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Resurs Holding AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Resurs Holding AB (publ) (RESURS, ISIN-code SE0007665823, order book ID 121360) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB