EQS-Ad-hoc: LM Pay S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report

LM Pay S.A.: Audited annual report for FY2023



18-Jun-2024 / 10:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

LM Pay S.A., the lending fintech specializing in financing medical treatments, will publish its audited annual report for 2023 by 2 p.m.CET today. The complete annual report 2023 will be available for download from the Investor Relations section of LM Pay S.A. website at www.lmpay.pl .

18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

