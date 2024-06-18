Scientists in the UK developed a controller for B2B trading platform that considers thermal and visual comfort. Their modeling shows that participating in local energy trading increases the robustness of the control systems in residential microgrids in face of uncertainty in the occupant comfort level. A group of researchers from the United Kingdom has proposed a novel management strategy for building-to-building (B2B) energy trading in residential microgrids (RMGs). The new method incorporates occupant comfort levels and robust trading against uncertainty in occupant usage. "Active buildings ...

