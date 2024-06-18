Ethris has received $5 million in funding from The Bill Melinda Gates Foundation to support preparations for ETH47's Phase 2a study including CMC manufacturing processes

ETH47 is Ethris' first-in-class inhaled mRNA-based candidate with the potential to address a broad spectrum of chronic respiratory diseases and emerging respiratory infections and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial

Ethris GmbH, a leading biotechnology company pioneering next-generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines, announced today that it has received funding from the Gates Foundation to support the advancement of the company's lead mRNA-based product candidate, ETH47. This funding of $5 million includes an equity investment component expected to close at the company's next financing round. The new capital will enable the company to rapidly reach Phase 2 readiness and build out the CMC manufacturing process for the next clinical trial.

"Ethris' lead mRNA-based product candidate ETH47 was designed to have broad antiviral capabilities, placing it in a distinct position to address a range of virus-induced respiratory infections and chronic respiratory diseases. Ethris, supported by the new funding from the Gates Foundation, will accelerate its clinical development, initially targeting asthma exacerbations, an indication with a high unmet medical need where approximately 80% of acute asthma attacks are associated with virus infections. We are grateful for the foundation's support in our mission to combat the global burden of current and emerging respiratory infections by harnessing the full scope of ETH47's virus-agnostic potential," said Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris

A Phase 1 study is ongoing with Ethris' inhaled mRNA candidate ETH47 to evaluate safety, tolerability, and target engagement in healthy participants. A full data readout is planned for the third quarter of 2024. The ETH47 program is also supported by the BayTherapie2020 program, an initiative of the German state of Bavaria.

About ETH47

ETH47 is Ethris' first-in-class mRNA-based product candidate encoding type III interferon (IFN) that was developed using the company's Stabilized Non-Immunogenic mRNA (SNIMRNA) platform, and uniquely designed to be administered locally to the lung through inhalation or nasal spray using Ethris' proprietary Stabilized NanoParticle (SNaP) LNP platform. ETH47 is meant to induce a mucosal innate immune defense response at virus entry sites as well as inhibit viral replication. ETH47's versatile, virus- and mutation-independent mode of action has the potential to address virus-driven exacerbation of chronic respiratory diseases like asthma as well as seasonal and emerging respiratory virus infections.

About Ethris

Ethris, a clinical stage biotech company, has paved a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins, using its proprietary RNA and lipidoid nanoparticle technology platform to discover, design and develop innovative therapies. With more than a decade as an mRNA pioneer, Ethris is a global leader in delivering stabilized mRNAs directly to the respiratory system via optimised formulation and nebulisation technologies. The company is rapidly advancing its mRNA pipeline of immuno-modulation, protein replacement therapies, and differentiated vaccines, with the ultimate goal of improving patients' lives.

