Card Factory (CARD) is aiming to become the leading omnichannel retailer of greeting cards, gifts and celebration essentials in the UK as well as select international markets. In the UK, its extensive and growing store base has been reconfigured to accommodate enhanced product ranges, and its online capabilities have been revamped. Each of these provides the foundations for greater growth in isolation and for new omnichannel propositions. Management expects to complement its UK retail growth opportunities with significant growth from building out its international brand presence via capital-light partnerships, as it has in the UK.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...