Advances on Key Business Initiatives.

Reports First Quarter 2024 Summary Financial Results.

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) ("Sequans" or the "Company"), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G semiconductors and IoT modules, today provided updates on several key business initiatives and an overview of the first quarter financial results ended March 31, 2024.

Georges Karam, Sequans CEO, stated, "We have made significant progress on multiple fronts, beginning with the extension of our standstill agreements with our debt holders until the end of August and the signature of a $15 million licensing agreement for our Monarch2 platform with a new partner. Additionally, we are optimizing our R&D expenses by suspending the development of our 5G fixed wireless product to focus on low-power 5G for massive IoT applications, specifically RedCap and eRedCap. Furthermore, we are making progress in discussions for a strategic transaction that would dramatically improve our balance sheet."

Extension of Standstill Agreements with Debt Holders

Having met the milestones set forth in the initial standstill agreement announced in April 2024, in May Sequans secured an extension of the maturities of its debt obligations held by its three largest debt holders Lynrock Lake, Nokomis and Renesas, until August 26, 2024. Extending the debt maturities grants the Company additional time to secure a long-term solution and negotiate a strategic transaction that serves the interests of all its stakeholders.

New Licensing Deal

Sequans announced today a manufacturing licensing agreement for its Monarch2 LTE platform with a leading technology company, demonstrating the Company's ability to enhance and expand its licensing business strategy. The deal includes an initial payment of $15 million, with the opportunity for additional revenue in subsequent years.

Focus on Massive IoT and Opex Optimization

To enhance its long-term financial health while strengthening its focus on the Massive IoT business, Sequans has suspended the development of its 5G Taurus product for Fixed Wireless Access applications and reoriented its product roadmap towards low-power 5G variants for Massive IoT, specifically RedCap and eRedCap. This shift is expected to significantly reduce R&D expenses as part of the Company's plan to achieve break-even in 2025. While this decision is expected to reduce revenue recognition from the license agreement with Sequans' Chinese strategic partner by $10 million in 2024, this should be offset by revenue from the new Monarch2 manufacturing license announced today.

Advances in Strategic Discussions

Sequans confirms that it continues to be in active discussions for a long-term strategic transaction that would address its debt maturities and significantly strengthen its balance sheet.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary:

Revenue: Revenue was $6.0 million, an increase of 26.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 49.3% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Product revenue was $2.5 million, a decrease of 37.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 5.5% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Service revenue was $3.6 million reflecting the revenue recognition profile of our agreement with a major 5G licensing partner.

Gross margin: Gross margin was 63.9% compared to 12.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and compared to 78.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating loss: Operating loss was $8.5 million compared to operating loss of $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and operating loss of $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss: Net loss was $11.8 million, or ($0.19) per diluted ADS, compared to a net loss of $17.3 million, or ($0.28) per diluted ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net loss of $5.0 million, or ($0.10) per diluted ADS, in the first quarter of 2023. Net loss in the first quarter of 2024 includes a loss of $36,000 on the change in fair value of the convertible debt derivative compared to a gain of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a gain of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS loss and diluted loss per ADS: Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation, the non-cash impact of the fair value, the amendment and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings, non-IFRS net loss was $8.8 million, or ($0.14) per diluted ADS, compared to non-IFRS net loss of $13.8 million, or ($0.23) per diluted ADS in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a non-IFRS net loss of $4.2 million, or ($0.09) per diluted ADS, in the first quarter of 2023. The non-IFRS net loss includes a foreign exchange gain of $0.3 million, or $0.0 per diluted ADS, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a foreign exchange loss of $0.8 million, or ($0.01) per diluted ADS in the fourth quarter of 2023 and foreign exchange loss of $0.2 million, or ($0.00) per diluted ADS, in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash: Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 totaled $0.5 million compared to $5.7 million at December 31, 2023. This amount excludes the $5 million from issuance of an unsecured promissory note in April 2024 and the $15 million upfront payment from the licensing agreement just signed.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding potential strategic options, cost optimization and our objectives for future operations and achieving break-even, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We undertake no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on or place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. In addition to the risk factors contained in our Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses resulting from inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expense, (iii) our inability to adjust spending quickly enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall, (iv) delays or cancellations in spending by our customers, (v) unexpected average selling price reductions, (vi) the significant fluctuations to which our quarterly revenue and operating results are subject due to cyclicality in the wireless communications industry and transitions to new process technologies, (vii) our inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of our customers, (viii) our inability to achieve new design wins or for design wins to result in shipments of our products at levels and in the timeframes we currently expect, (ix) our inability to enter into and execute on strategic alliances, (x) our ability to meet performance milestones under strategic license agreements, (xi) the impact of natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain, (xii) the impact of the Ukraine-Russia and Israeli-Hamas conflicts on our independent contractors located in Ukraine and operations in Israel, (xiii) our ability to raise debt and equity financing, and (xiv) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP, financial measures. These measures exclude the non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash impacts of convertible debt amendments, conversions and repayments, effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings; deferred tax benefit or expense related to the convertible debt and other financings. We believe that these measures can be useful to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the table attached to this press release.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China

Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com ; www.facebook.com/sequans ; www.twitter.com/sequans

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com

Investor Relations: Kimberly Rogers, +1 385.831-7337, krogers@sequans.com

Condensed financial tables follow







SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











Three months ended

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

March 31,

2024



Dec 31, 2023



March 31,

2023

































Revenue :





















Product revenue $ 2,468

$ 3,971

$ 2,340





License and services revenue

3,559



802



9,559

Total revenue

6,027



4,773



11,899



Cost of revenue

2,173



4,190



2,556



Gross profit

3,854



583



9,343

Operating expenses :















Research and development

6,613



6,336



7,488





Sales and marketing

2,872



3,054



3,033





General and administrative

2,902



3,976



2,818





















Total operating expenses

12,387



13,366



13,339

Operating profit (loss)

(8,533 )

(12,783 )

(3,996 )

Financial income (expense):















Interest income (expense), net

(3,318 )

(3,175 )

(2,515 )



Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative

(36 )

134



2,302





Foreign exchange gain (loss)

264



(829 )

(165 )

Profit (Loss) before income taxes

(11,623 )

(16,653 )

(4,374 )

Income tax expense

167



681



666



Profit (Loss) $ (11,790 ) $ (17,334 ) $ (5,040 )

Attributable to :















Shareholders of the parent

(11,790 )

(17,334 )

(5,040 )



Minority interests

-



-



-

Basic loss per ADS

($0.19 )

($0.28 )

($0.10 )

Diluted loss per ADS

($0.19 )

($0.28 )

($0.10 )

Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:













- Basic

61,613,761



60,933,327



48,382,629



- Diluted

61,613,761



60,933,327



48,382,629



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







At March 31,



At Dec 31, (in thousands of US$)

2024



2023 ASSETS













Non-current assets













Property, plant and equipment $ 6,185

$ 6,815



Intangible assets

71,595



64,300



Deposits and other receivables

6,792



801



Other non-current financial assets

353



360

Total non-current assets

84,925



72,276

Current assets









Inventories

5,246



6,335



Trade receivables

6,862



8,115



Contract assets

550



497



Prepaid expenses

1,936



1,422



Other receivables

6,662



4,839



Research tax credit receivable

6,789



9,983



Cash and cash equivalents

474



5,705

Total current assets

28,519



36,896 Total assets $ 113,444

$ 109,172

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES









Equity









Issued capital, euro 0.01 nominal value, 247,417,520 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 (246,262,004 shares at December 31, 2023) $ 2,891

$ 2,878



Share premium

14,556



14,568



Other capital reserves

71,531



70,431



Accumulated deficit

(105,152 )

(93,416 )

Other components of equity

(616 )

(416 )

Total equity

(16,790 )

(5,955 )

Non-current liabilities









Government grant advances, loans and other liabilities

10,765



3,789



Lease liabilities

1,357



1,645



Provisions

2,142



2,222



Deferred tax liabilities

263



264



Total non-current liabilities

14,527



7,920

Current liabilities









Trade payables

18,485



16,281



Interest-bearing receivables financing

6,335



9,428



Lease liabilities

1,349



1,471



Convertible debt

54,685



52,278



Convertible debt embedded derivative

39



3



Unsecured related party loan

18,257



8,922



Government grant advances and loans

4,118



4,073



Contract liabilities

3,238



5,852



Other current liabilities and provisions

9,201



8,899

Total current liabilities

115,707



107,207 Total equity and liabilities $ 113,444

$ 109,172



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW











Three months ended March 31, (in thousands of US$)

2024



2023 Operating activities













Profit (Loss) before income taxes $ (11,623 ) $ (4,374 )

Non-cash adjustment to reconcile income before tax to net cash from (used in) operating activities











Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment

830



1,028





Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

1,487



2,727





Share-based payment expense

1,117



1,781





Decrease in provisions

(82 )

(20 )



Interest expense, net

3,318



2,515





Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

36



(2,302 )



Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(111 )

182



Working capital adjustments











Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables and other receivables

932



3,170





Decrease (increase) in inventories

1,089



835





Increase in research tax credit receivable

(423 )

(829 )



Increase (Decrease) in trade payables and other liabilities

3,027



2,351





Decrease in contract liabilities

(2,614 )

(2,858 )



Decrease in government grant advances

(199 )

(239 )

Income tax paid

(34 )

(475 ) Net cash flow used in operating activities

(3,250 )

3,492 Investing activities









Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

(1,576 )

(858 )

Capitalized development expenditures

(9,124 )

(5,731 )

Sale (Purchase) of financial assets

58



(18 )

Decrease of short-term deposit

-



5,000



Interest received

21



36 Net cash flow used in investments activities

(10,621 )

(1,571 ) Financing activities









Proceeds (Repayment of) from interest-bearing receivables financing

960



(1,232 )

Proceeds from loans

9,000



-



Proceeds from interest-bearing research project financing

-



545



Payment of lease liabilities

(359 )

(321 )

Repayment of government loans

(682 )

(439 )

Repayment of interest-bearing research project financing

(16 )

(437 )

Interest paid

(259 )

(368 ) Net cash flows from financing activities

8,644



(2,252 )

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(5,227 )

(331 )

Net foreign exchange difference

(4 )

4



Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

5,705



5,671 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

474 5,344



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

March 31,

2024



December 31, 2023



March 31,

2023 Net IFRS gain (loss) as reported $ (11,790 ) $ (17,334 ) $ (5,040 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

1,117



1,958



1,781



Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

36



(134 )

(2,302 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

1,833



1,707



1,408

Non-IFRS gain (loss) adjusted $ (8,804 ) $ (13,803 ) $ (4,153 ) IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS as reported

($0.19 )

($0.28 )

($0.10 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.02

$ 0.03

$ 0.04



Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $ 0.00



($0.01 )

($0.05 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.02

$ 0.03

$ 0.03 Non-IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS

($0.14 )

($0.23 )

($0.09 ) IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS

($0.19 )

($0.28 )

($0.10 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.02

$ 0.03

$ 0.04



Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $ 0.00



($0.01 )

($0.05 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.02

$ 0.03

$ 0.04 Non-IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS

($0.14 )

($0.23 )

($0.09 )



















(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:















Cost of product revenue $ 17

$ 48

$ 32





Research and development

318



600



470





Sales and marketing

243



439



347





General and administrative

539



871



932



(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213392

SOURCE: Sequans Communications