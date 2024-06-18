Canon has announced a new functional material for perovskite thin film passivation that potentially improves durability of perovskite solar cells while enabling a mass-production process. The Japanese company aims to start commercial production of the material in 2025. Japan-based optical imaging and printing technology company Canon has announced a new functional material that can be used as a passivation layer with perovskite thin films, potentially improving durability while simplifying the fabrication process of perovskite solar cells. Samples are available this month with volume production ...

