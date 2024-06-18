Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gestern +23,88 % Kursgewinn auf Tradegate!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T7DK | ISIN: DK0060485019 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBLON A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBLON A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2024 11:54 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roblon A/S: Interim report Q2 2023/24 - Half year

Roblon's revenue and earnings for the first half of 2023/24 were in line with expectations

Selected financial highlights

  • The Group's order intake amounted to DKKm 185.9 in H1 2023/24 (DKKm 175.6), and at 30 April 2024, the Group's order book stood at DKKm 106.0 (DKKm 118.6).
  • Revenue of DKKm 155.0 (DKKm 171.7).
  • Gross margin of 52.3% (49.5%).
  • Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) of DKKm 4.4 (DKKm 6.3).
  • Operating loss before special items (EBIT) of DKKm 8.7 (a loss of DKKm 7.5).
  • Financial items amounted to a net expense of DKKm 2.1 (net expense of DKKm -3.0).
  • Loss before tax of DKKm 10.8 (loss of DKKm -10.5).
  • Net cash inflow from operations of DKKm 35.0 (DKKm 24.5).

Full-year guidance for 2023/24

Management maintains the previously announced guidance of revenue of around DKKm 370, an operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and before special items (EBITDA) of around DKKm 25 and an operating profit before special items (EBIT) of around DKKm 0.

Frederikshavn, 18 June 2024

Roblon A/S

Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Carsten Michno
Chairman of the Board Co-CEO/CFO

Enquiries regarding this announcement, please contact the press and investor relations officer:
Co-CEO/CFO Carsten Michno, tel. +45 9620 3300


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.