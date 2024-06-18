UHT Milk Market to Surpass $138.9 Billion by 2034, Driven by 6.5% Annual Growth Rate | Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preference for UHT Milk Rising Due to its Low or No-fat Content, Appealing to Health-conscious Consumers

According to a newly published research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global UHT Milk Market is calculated to reach a size of US$ 74 billion in 2024. Worldwide revenue from UHT milk sales is projected to climb to US$ 138.9 billion by 2034-end.

Worldwide demand for skimmed UHT milk is increasing at a noteworthy pace owing to its comparatively low or no-fat content, which is making it an attractive choice among health-conscious consumers who are seeking low-fat dairy products. Moreover, calcium and vitamins present in skimmed milk make it a preferred option in smart eating practices.

Sales of UHT milk in China are forecasted to accelerate at 6.5% CAGR and reach US$ 15.2 billion by 2034-end. With more people joining the workforce daily, along with an ever-increasing population, demand for UHT milk as a substitute option for fresh milk is rising rapidly. Moreover, a high inclination toward Western culture is also creating lucrative opportunities for market players.

Key Takeaway from Market Study:

The global UHT milk market is forecasted to advance at 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Bottle-packed UHT milk is evaluated to account for 53.3% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

Worldwide sales of skimmed UHT milk are analyzed to rise at 7% CAGR and reach US$ 63.4 billion by 2034-end.

Demand for UHT milk in South Korea is approximated to increase at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in Japan is calculated to expand at 7% CAGR through 2034.

North America is projected to account for a 24.3% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

"Market players should look to invest in technological advancements and offer UHT milk with more nutrients, improved taste, and longer shelf life," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Convenience and Reusability of Bottle-packed UHT Milk

Worldwide demand for UHT milk in bottle packaging is analyzed to accelerate at 6.4% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 74.1 billion by the end of 2034. The growing popularity of bottle-packed UHT milk is because of its convenience in use and reusability. Plastic or glass bottles are widely used by manufacturers for the packaging of UHT milk.

Key Market Players:

Some of the leading manufacturers of UHT milk are Nestlé SA, Parmalat, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Danone Limited, S.A.B. de CV, Grupo Lala, Amcor Ltd., Dairy Group (Pty) Ltd., Bemis Company, Arla Foods, Sonoco Products Company, Gujarat Cooperative Milk, Mother Dairy, and Tetra Pack.

UHT Milk Market Outlook: North America and East Asia Poised for Significant Growth by 2034

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals in its newly updated study that North America is expected to contribute 24.3% of the global market share by 2034. The higher spending capacity of Americans is driving increased sales of this commodity. Additionally, the lower prices, easy availability, and good nutritional value of UHT milk are boosting its growing sales.

The United States is projected to account for 45.6% of the North American market revenue share by 2034. Logistical advantages, such as the availability of suitable infrastructure for storing empty packages flat until needed and eliminating the demand for PVC or large glass cartons, make this packaging method time- and space-efficient. The availability of various packaging options also aids in the easy storage and transportation of UHT milk, further expanding the market. Moreover, the rising demand for UHT milk is due to its convenience and easy availability.

China is forecast to capture 47.5% of the market share in East Asia by the end of 2034. The increased demand for UHT milk in China is attributed to the gradual shift towards a working lifestyle and a growing population. An inclination toward Western culture and increased spending on premium products are creating lucrative opportunities for UHT milk suppliers in China.

Japan is expected to hold 29.4% of the East Asian market revenue share by 2034. UHT milk is popular as an alternative to regular milk due to its longer shelf life and easy storage, making it a preferred choice among more end users. Conventionally treated milk requires an efficient and mobile cold storage chain, which is not needed with UHT milk, adding to its appeal.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the UHT milk market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (full cream, skimmed, semi-skimmed), packaging (cartons, bottles), form (powder, liquid), source (animal-based [cow milk, goat milk, buffalo milk, other], plant-based [almonds, coconuts, soy, other]), end-use application (infant formula, dairy products [butter, cheese, yogurt, milk powder, ice cream, others], bakery & confectioneries, milk & milk-based beverages, retail sales), and distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [HORECA, specialty stores, modern trade, convenience stores, grocery stores, specialty food stores, online retailers, other distribution channels]), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

