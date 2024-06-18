Citycon Oyj: Resolutions of Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 18 June 2024 at 11:50 hrs

Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting took place today, 18 June 2024. The Extraordinary General Meeting was held without a meeting venue using remote connection in real time, in accordance with Section 11 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Chapter 5, Section 16 Subsection 3 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act.



Based on the Board of Directors' proposal, the General Meeting resolved that the net amount of the annual fees of the members of the Board of Directors and the Chairmen of the Board of Directors' Committees after deduction of taxes and charges, resolved upon at the Annual General Meeting 2024, shall be paid in Citycon Oyj shares, which are either new shares or treasury shares held by the Company.



For the sake of clarity, the amount of the annual fees and meeting fees of the Chairman and Deputy Chairmen of the Board of Directors, the Chairmen of the Board of Directors' Committees and the ordinary members of the Board of Directors, resolved upon at the Annual General Meeting 2024, will remain unchanged. The conveyance of the remuneration shares takes place twice a year in two equal instalments. If any portion of the annual fee cannot be paid in shares due to legal or other regulatory restrictions or other reason attributable to the Company or a member of the Board, such portion of the annual fee shall be paid in full in cash.



CITYCON OYJ



For further information, please contact:??

Sakari Järvelä

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.1 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

