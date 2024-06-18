Setgaji Launches in Malaysia, Leading Global Financial Wellness

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for a paradigm shift in financial empowerment with Setgaji Sdn. Bhd.'s groundbreaking platform, Setgaji. This innovative solution redefines how financial wellness is managed, setting a new standard for accessibility and empowerment.

Setgaji leads the charge towards a brighter future by revolutionising the timing and accessibility of salary withdrawals. This platform not only simplifies processes but also enhances employee motivation and satisfaction, creating rewarding work experiences.

More than just a tool, Setgaji is a movement committed to empowering individuals and transforming workplace practices. By providing early access to earned wages, Setgaji enables healthier financial habits and eliminates the need for high-interest loans for Malaysians in the workforce.

Unique to Setgaji is its pioneering feature as Malaysia's earned wage access platform that is completely free for both employees and employers. This transparency ensures no hidden costs for employees while employers benefit from earning air miles with each transaction.

"We are excited to introduce Setgaji to the global stage, where financial wellness is our ultimate goal for the workforce," said Mr. Micheal Ngu Kiet Ting, COO of Setgaji Sdn. Bhd. "Our platform signifies a revolutionary approach to financial management, offering employees autonomy in today's fast-paced world."

The pathway for a transformative journey towards financial wellness is here. Discover how Setgaji reshapes the landscape of financial practices at www.setgaji.com.

About Setgaji Sdn. Bhd.

Setgaji Sdn. Bhd. is a dynamic financial solutions provider, specializing in early wage access services for employees. Since 2024, we have established ourselves as a trusted authority in pioneering financial solutions, addressing cash flow challenges and promoting employee financial well-being. Our mission is to reshape financial practices and foster sustainable financial habits among employees through innovative solutions tailored to modern organizational needs.

