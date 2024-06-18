Avenue 7 Media: Avenue7Media Acquires Leading Walmart-Focused Agency, eCom Creative Team, LLC to Expand Ecommerce Expertise and Global Reach

Avenue7Media , (Ave7), an industry-leading, innovative ecommerce agency, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of eCom Creative Team, LLC ., a top-tier agency renowned for its exceptional support of Walmart.com sellers. This strategic acquisition supercharges Ave7's capabilities, positioning the combined Company to deliver unmatched client success across both Amazon and Walmart marketplaces.

A New Era of Ecommerce Excellence

The integration of eCom Creative Team into Ave7's operations marks a significant milestone in their journey to provide unparalleled ecommerce solutions. With this acquisition, Company leaders believe they are well positioned to deliver even greater value to their Clients by leveraging the strengths and expertise of their teams across multiple marketplaces. This combined knowledge and skilled resources will empower brands to achieve exceptional growth and success on the two leading ecommerce platforms, Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome eCom Creative Team into the Avenue7Media family," said Jason Boyce, CEO of Avenue7Media. "This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our vision and mission to be the best ecommerce agency globally, changing the lives of sellers and brand-owners everywhere! The alignment of our cultures and the synergy in our operations will enable us to offer much needed sales diversification to our clients and drive success on both Amazon and Walmart. Michal is as passionate about Walmart as we are about Amazon, and we love that about her and her team."

Michal Chapnick, CEO of eCom Creative Team, expressed similar enthusiasm: "Joining forces with Avenue7Media is a natural fit for us. Our shared values and dedication to client success make this partnership incredibly exciting. Together, we are well-equipped to help brands navigate and thrive in the competitive ecommerce landscape. We look forward to combining our strengths and delivering exceptional results for our clients."

A Unified Vision for the Future

According to Boyce, this acquisition underscores Ave7's dedication to expanding their reach and enhancing their capabilities. Angela Murphy, Ave7's Chief Strategy Officer added, "With the combined strengths of Avenue7Media and eCom Creative Team, we are uniquely positioned to offer comprehensive ecommerce solutions that drive growth and success for brands across the globe. Our clients will benefit from a seamless experience and the collective knowledge of two leading agencies. The future is bright, and we are committed to leading the way in redefining ecommerce success for our clients globally."

About Avenue7Media, LLC

Avenue7Media is a software-enabled managed service business that provides every aspect of Amazon, Walmart, and other eCommerce marketplace managed services supporting its clients' growth and online sales strategy. The company leverages its deep experience in Amazon selling, comprehensive managed services, and innovative strategies to dramatically improve brand presentation and sales conversion performance for both challenger brands and billion dollar brands. Avenue7Media's mission is to harness the power of ecommerce to launch products, create sales, and build lasting brands?.

Jason Boyce, founder and CEO of Avenue7Media, is a former U. S. Marine, a former top 200 Amazon Seller, a former Top 1000 direct-to-consumer eCommerce seller, and co-author of the bestselling book, The Amazon Jungle . He started Avenue7Media with the mission to change Sellers' lives by harnessing the power of Amazon for direct-to-consumer product brands. His proven methods, informed by over 20 years of top-ranking eCommerce and online marketplace success, put the organization in the shoes of the talented leaders and entrepreneurs they represent. Avenue7Media's high-performing teams dramatically improve brand presentation and sales performance for companies from startups to billion dollar brands.

About eCom Creative Team, LLC.

eCom Creative Team, LLC. has been a trailblazer in supporting Walmart.com sellers with tailored solutions since its inception. The agency is renowned for its expertise in Walmart marketplace strategies, creative services, and comprehensive account management. Their mission focuses on helping brands grow revenue, optimize marketing messages, and tackle complex compliance issues on Walmart's platform. This merger with Avenue7Media aligns both companies' dedication to providing superior service and innovative solutions to ecommerce sellers?

