Dienstag, 18.06.2024
18.06.2024 13:02 Uhr
Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Brands Inc Targets Italy Level 2 Soccer Club in Italy

All Star Health Brands has hired MergersCorp Investment Banking for a Soccer Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / MergersCorp M&A International is a leading middle-market M&A advisory brand, offering professional Investment Banking and M&A services to clients across the world. All Star Health Brands has been working with MergersCorp M&A International for over a year to facilitate the acquisition of a level 2 soccer club in Italy.

Allstar plans to form a team to develop and promote young talent from affiliate academies in Toronto and Miami. The goal is to create a family-oriented club and collaborate with an Italian municipality to build and construct a new stadium.

The new stadium will host football games and various events, generating revenue throughout the year. Investors are aiming to build a stadium with a 7,500-seat capacity for football games and over 120,000 seats for concerts and other events. The stadium will cover approximately 75,000 square feet and will include concession stands and boutique stores in northern Italy.

MERGERSCORP: MergersCorp M&A International is a leading advisory brand, offering Investment Banking services with focus on Cross Border Mergers and Acquisitions and Corporate Finance to clients across the world. Fore more information, visit http://www.mergerscorp.com

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc., founded in 2017 as a Nevada Corporation, is based in Miami, Florida. It specializes in healthcare products aimed at enhancing health and enhancing quality of life. With a focus on nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and medications, AllStar serves markets in North America and Europe. The company is committed to expanding its product offerings, introducing innovative solutions for improved human health, and fostering growth through acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.

For more information please contact:

Peter Wanner, CEO AllStarHealth Brands, Inc (ALST)
Tel: 416.918.6987
email: peterw@allstarhealthbrands.com

SOURCE: Allstar Health Brands, Inc.



