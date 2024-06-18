American Aires delivers strong performance & continues rapid growth trajectory

Robust fundamentals & strategic partnerships drive confidence in future success

CEO Josh Bruni committed to scaling Aires into global leader in health technology

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in innovative technology designed to safeguard against electromagnetic radiation and enhance human well-being, is pleased to share a corporate update highlighting the Company's strong growth and promising future outlook. Despite recent stock price fluctuations, Aires' fundamentals remain solid, and the Company continues to execute its strategic plan with precision and vigor.

In a display of growth, Aires achieved a 47% year-over-year increase in order volume in April, followed by an impressive 98% surge in May. This continues the strong growth trajectory seen in previous years, with 128% YoY growth from 2021 to 2022 and 79% YoY growth from 2022 to 2023. Gross profit margins in April and May held steady at 58% and 60%, respectively, underscoring the robustness of our business model. A significant contributor to this success was CEO Josh Bruni's appearance on the prestigious "Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew" show on FOX Business Network on May 2nd, 2024 which catalyzed a notable uptick in order volume.

The Company's May 2024 financing has provided the necessary fuel to propel Aires forward, enabling the pursuit of high-impact mass marketing initiatives. Most notably, our recently forged global partnership with UFC has unlocked immediate access to 170 countries and 700 million pre-qualified fans who prioritize health, wellness, and peak performance-the very values that Aires technology embodies.

Aires wants to emphasize that the recent stock price volatility is not a reflection of the Company's strong performance and unwavering commitment to its mission. The anticipated release on June 17th, 2024 of 26,666,663 common shares of the Company from the 4-month hold period related to our February 16, 2024 financing was expected to temporarily impact market dynamics, and some volatility was anticipated as a result. The market fluctuations do not reflect the underlying strength of our fundamentals or the visionary leadership guiding Aires forward. The Company remains focused on executing its growth strategy and delivering long-term value to its shareholders, and we are confident that the market will recognize our solid position and bright future prospects.

CEO Josh Bruni, along with the entire management team, who collectively hold a 23% stake in the Company, remain steadfastly dedicated to scaling Aires into a leader in health technology. Over the past 30 months under Josh's stewardship, Aires has consistently delivered on its promises, selling hundreds of thousands of products across 90 countries. The Company believes this track record of success will serve as a launchpad for even greater achievements in the future.

"At Aires, we are relentlessly focused on building the foundation that will position us to become the undisputed leader in our category," stated CEO Josh Bruni. "Our growth so far has been impressive, and we are just getting started. By aligning with global icons such as the UFC and forging partnerships with influential athletes and thought leaders, we can cement Aires' status as a household brand worldwide. Our team is committed to leveraging the invaluable insights gained over the past two years to drive innovation, expand our reach, and deliver value to our customers and shareholders alike."

Aires remains confident in its ability to execute its vision and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead. With a solid foundation, a proven track record of success, and an unwavering commitment to innovation and growth, management believes Aires is poised to reshape the landscape of health technology and emerge as a leader in its field.

In addition, the Company announces an agreement with West Coast Media LLC ("WCM") (phone: +1-503-989-1439; address: PO Box 3915, Bend, OR 97707) to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services, reporting to the Company's CEO. The investor relations initiatives are aimed at increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company. The agreement is solely focused on US capital markets and increasing awareness of the Company among American investors. The services commence on June 24, 2024 and are continuing through July 24, 2024. The Company will pay WCM USD$50,000 for its services. The Company will not issue any securities to WCM in consideration of the services. The Company and WCM deal at arm's length and do not have any prior relationship.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTC QB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors



Company Contact:

Josh Bruni, CEO

Website: www.investors.airestech.com

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (415) 707-0102

