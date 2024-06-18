Electricity prices fell in all major electricity markets except the British and Nordic markets in the second week of June. Portugal reached an all-time daily solar production record, registering 22 GWh on June 13. Electricity prices fell across major European markets in the second week of June, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy recorded weekly price decreases in the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish markets from the preceding week. France and Portugal saw the largest percentage decreases at 43% and 35%, respectively. ...

