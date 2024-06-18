Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Volta Finance Limited (VTA): The discount in absolute and relative perspectives Volta Finance is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. In this interview, Mark chats through Volta Finance's strategy of capital preservation and income stability, the significant discount of Volta's share price to its net asset value (NAV), and the factors influencing this discount. The conversation delves into the credibility and sustainability of Volta's NAV, the performance and resilience of its portfolio and the comprehensive risk management features inherent in CLO structures. Additionally, Mark discusses the overall investment approach and long-term prospects of Volta Finance, offering valuable insights for potential investors. Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) seeks to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.directorstalkinterviews.com/volta-finance-the-discount-in-absolute-and-relative-perspectives-video/4121160677 If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

