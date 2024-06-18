Sonim H500 5G mobile hotspot series available through select carriers in North America beginning summer 2024

Rugged design delivers reliable connectivity for professionals, mission-critical, adventurers, and everyday users alike

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced its first 5G mobile hotspot from its new portfolio of wireless internet solutions: the Sonim H500 5G mobile hotspot series. Known for delivering mobility solutions of exceptional quality and unmatched durability, Sonim once again leads the industry with an ultra-rugged 5G mobile hotspot designed to deliver reliable connectivity in any situation.

Sonim's H500 5G series of mobile hotspots is built to endure the harshest environments, boasting IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, further enhanced by Sonim's proprietary rugged performance standards. An IP68 rating means the device is completely dust-tight and can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. The MIL-STD 810H rating signifies that the device has passed rigorous military-grade tests for durability, including resistance to extreme temperatures, chemicals, shock, and vibration. These ratings ensure the device's unique durability and reliability, making it ideal for everything from life's everyday challenges to critical applications in government, military, and industrial sectors. With comprehensive protection and a rugged design, the H500 series stands apart from competitors, providing unmatched reliability.

Moreover, this device meets the strict criteria of the Trade Agreements Act (TAA), making it eligible for U.S. government procurement. TAA compliance ensures adherence to country-of-origin limitations and other specific requirements, positioning the Sonim H500 series as an essential tool for government and enterprise customers.

"We are thrilled to introduce our first mobile hotspot to the market, showcasing our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Peter Liu, CEO of Sonim Technologies. "This product not only meets the stringent demands of our customers but also aligns with our strategic growth objectives. With its rugged durability, advanced 5G capabilities, and sleek design, our new line of mobile hotspots sets a new industry benchmark and drives our growth trajectory forward."

A Powerhouse of Connectivity: The Sonim H500 5G Mobile Hotspot Series

The new H500 series 5G mobile hotspot is full-featured and designed to meet the most demanding connectivity needs. Here's why it stands out:

Leveraging sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave),[1] 5G technology, powered by the Snapdragon® SDX62 5G Modem-RF system, it offers ultra-fast speeds for seamless streaming, downloading, and video calls. It supports multiple Wi-Fi standards across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and the new 6GHz2 bands, ensuring excellent performance regardless of whether you're using old or new Wi-Fi-capable devices. Its Wi-Fi 6E[2] capability acts like a high-speed lane, reducing congestion and lag. With the ability to connect up to 34[3] devices simultaneously, this hotspot delivers consistent performance across all connected devices without any drag, even in busy environments. Additionally, the device includes a Gigabit Ethernet port ensuring stable and fast internet for crucial tasks like WLAN failover, video conferencing or streaming, and large file transfers.

Other features of the H500 series include:

GPS: Easily track devices in real-time for management with SonimWare or enable NMEA streams for fleet management applications.

Easily track devices in real-time for management with SonimWare or enable NMEA streams for fleet management applications. Touchscreen Display : Quickly access critical device information and manage connectivity directly from the device.

: Quickly access critical device information and manage connectivity directly from the device. Enhanced Antenna Options: Support for external antennas (TS-9 x 2) provides flexibility and improved signal reception in challenging environments.

Support for external antennas (TS-9 x 2) provides flexibility and improved signal reception in challenging environments. Powerful Battery Life: Equipped with a large 6000mAh battery that charges quickly via Qualcomm® Quick Charge technology and is further enhanced with battery preservation mode, the H500 ensures long-lasting operation and can function even without the battery when plugged in with the manufacturer-supplied charging cable and adapter.

Equipped with a large 6000mAh battery that charges quickly via Qualcomm® Quick Charge technology and is further enhanced with battery preservation mode, the H500 ensures long-lasting operation and can function even without the battery when plugged in with the manufacturer-supplied charging cable and adapter. Universal Charging Port: Doubles as a backup charger for external devices in need of a battery boost.

The Sonim H500 series with models branded Sonim Spot H500 and Sonim H500, will be available in North America through select carriers beginning summer 2024. Variants will be sold through business, government, and consumer sales channels.

For more information about the Sonim H500 series and other rugged solutions, please visit www.sonimtech.com/wireless-connectivity/sonim-h500.

Qualcomm, Quick Charge and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Quick Charge and Snapdragon are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the timing of the availability of the new product and the impact of the new product on Sonim's business. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; Sonim's entry into the data device sector could divert our management team's attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim's common stock; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

[1]5G bands and variants, including sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave), vary by device model and carrier.

[2]Wi-Fi 6E and the 6 GHz band will be enabled via a software update after launch.

[3]The H500 series supports up to 32 devices connected via Wi-Fi, plus two additional devices tethered via USB and Ethernet

