FAVO Capital, Inc.: FAVO Capital Engages Investment Bank EF Hutton As Lead Underwriter for Its Proposed Nasdaq Uplisting

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAVO), a leading provider of alternative financing solutions, is pleased to announce the engagement of EF Hutton to act as lead underwriter, deal manager and investment banker in preparation for the Company's proposed firm commitment public offering and application to the NASDAQ.

EF Hutton, with its extensive experience and proven track record in investment banking, will provide investment banking services to FAVO Capital, Inc. The partnership aims to enhance FAVO's capital structure, uplist to a major exchange, explore potential acquisitions, and drive overall growth.

Vincent Napolitano, FAVO Capital's CEO stated, "We are excited to align ourselves with EF Hutton, a trusted name in investment banking. Mr. Napolitano continued, "This engagement marks a significant milestone for FAVO, and we believe that having our securities traded on the NASDAQ will enable us to broaden our global exposure and give us access to a larger base of investors worldwide.

Shaun Quin, FAVO Capital President added, "We believe that a listing to the Nasdaq will provide current investors with additional liquidity and prospective investors with better access to participate in our growth and expansion."

No assurance can be given as to the outcome or timing of these efforts. The Company does not intend to make any further announcements concerning this process unless and until the Company determines that disclosures are necessary and appropriate.

More About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (FAVO: OTC Markets) is a rapidly growing alternative finance company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Company offers personalized alternative finance solutions to emerging, small, and medium-sized businesses. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

For more information visit: www.favocapital.com

More about EF Hutton LLC

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY that provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of providing exceptional strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America. EF Hutton continues to be a leader on Wall Street, having contributed to deal closings in an aggregate transaction value of over $18.0 billion across more than 270 transactions through a variety of product types.

For more information visit: www.efhutton.com

Contact:

Email: info@favocapital.com

Tel: 833.328.6477

Website: www.favocapital.com

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements, estimates, and projections of future trends and of the anticipated future performance constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Series' expectations, beliefs, or future strategies that are signified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," or similar language. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance and financial condition and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from expected results. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release FAVO Capital, Inc and its Management Team expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

