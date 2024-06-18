LIDE renewed an existing VERIF.i certification and completed an additional on-site visit to evaluate its facilities, personnel and processes

Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical industry's leading R&D marketplace, announced today that LIDE Biotech has successfully completed VERIF.i on-site assessments at two of its China-based facilities-Shanghai and Xi'an. VERIF.i is Scientist.com's on-site pre-assessment program that helps suppliers of regulated services demonstrate the quality and standards of their laboratories to both existing and prospective clients.

LIDE is an award-winning, translational medicine contract research organization (CRO) with over a decade of experience delivering preclinical drug evaluation services globally. In addition to offering innovations in oncology translational research and immune-oncology, LIDE has a collection of over 2,000 patient derived xenograft (PDX) models covering 50+ cancer types, of which 200+ are special drug resistant and/or genetically altered. The company owns AAALAC accredited SPF level Animal Centers, safety level 2 laboratories and world-class, state of the art equipment.

"We've adopted the highest global operational standards at LIDE, ensuring our facilities and processes not only meet but surpass industry expectations," stated Dr. Danyi Wen, President and CEO of LIDE Biotech. "VERIF.i is one more way to demonstrate our commitment to quality and compliance to our biotech and pharmaceutical clients globally."

VERIF.i provides LIDE Biotech and other suppliers of regulated research services, including human biospecimen acquisition, animal studies and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) services, the opportunity to proactively communicate the quality and capabilities of their laboratories against pre-defined criteria developed specifically for the biopharma industry. Independent, third-party auditors carry out on-site inspections, the results of which can be shared with clients or used to improve lab operations.

"On-site assessments of laboratories have always been difficult to complete due to high costs and intensive resource and time requirements," stated Matt McLoughlin, SVP of Categories and Compliance at Scientist.com. "VERIF.i provides a new and viable solution for marketplace sellers and buyers alike. It enables a high-quality supplier like LIDE to differentiate itself from its peers by sharing information about its facilities, personnel and processes. At the same time, it eliminates redundant work and ultimately saves both buyers and sellers time and money."

VERIF.i is an expansion of Scientist.com's award-winning COMPLi solution. For more information visit https://www.scientist.com/verifi/

About LIDE Biotech

LIDE biotech is committed to accelerating translation from pre-clinical to clinical for our clients. Our robust database of over 2000+ PDX, CDX, and cell line models is an industry-leading resource. Additionally, LIDE provides proprietary kits (small sample K-cell collection, conditional cell reprogramming, MiniPDX and IO-FIVE assays) that help clients streamline their studies. Most importantly, our hospital collaborations offer clients an unparalleled translational platform to leverage in their drug R&D journey. Our CRO services can be custom tailored or leveraged with out-of-the-box solutions, including in vitro and in vivo studies, 3D and organoid approaches, all supplemented with in-house bioinformatics and a parallel immuno-oncology platform.

Visit www.lidebiotech.com to learn more and follow updates on the LIDE Biotech LinkedIn page.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is a privately held San Diego-based company on a mission to make it faster and cheaper to discover new medicines. At its heart is an AI-powered marketplace that helps drug researchers use innovative technologies to rapidly translate their ideas into actionable data. Through Scientist.com, scientists communicate directly with research experts at over 5,000 global laboratories to design and execute complex research experiments. Visit scientist.com to learn more.

