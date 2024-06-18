Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment to Attend Chicago Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit

Visit with Land Betterment on June 24th in Chicago, Illinois

Land Betterment Corporation, a Certified B Corporation and environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is pleased to announce that its Co-Founder and President, Kirk Taylor, is attending the 2024 Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago Illinois on June 24, 2024.

Mr. Taylor will be conducting meetings around Land Betterment's portfolio company, Betterment Harvest, to further AgTech opportunities with industry investors and other industry entrepreneurs.

About the Chicago Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit

The Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit focuses on the role of vertical and indoor farming in serving local, regional and national food systems. Held in Chicago, the Summit shares global best practice and looks at advances in AI, automation, lighting, environmental control and plant science that are set to transform these systems. It connects operators, food brands, technology developers, plant scientists, food buyers, financiers and city planners ready to explore the new opportunities for investment and collaboration to scale this fast-emerging industry.

The Summit takes place on June 24-25, 2024 at the Marriot Marquis in Chicago with over 400 C-suite growers, retailers, seed companies, investors, policymakers, start-ups and tech providers at the forefront of the global indoor farming community in attendance. Discussions will focus on unit economics, with expert speakers sharing their perspectives on optimizing productivity, diversifying crop varieties, expanding global footprints and increasing the market share of indoor-grown produce. To learn more about the Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit please visit www.indooragtech.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

About Betterment Harvest

Betterment Harvest, a Land Betterment company, is a sustainable farming company that has up-cycled land that has been previously impacted from prior coal mining and industrial activity. We provide the highest quality of agriculture while providing job opportunities to a region that is in need of sustainable employment. Betterment Harvest is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company with a highly scalable model and the off-take agreements to support its growth plan. Operational footprint spans from Ontario Canada to Perry County Kentucky with over 65 acres of operational CEA. To learn more about Betterment Harvest visit www.bettermentharvest.com.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Company Contacts:

Mark LaVerghetta

317.537.0492 ext. 0

Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance

info@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman

207.205.0790

Stakeholder Engagement Director

info@landbetterment.com

