Onar, Inc.: Integrum Worldwide Announces Rebrand to ONAR at Cannes Lions

Integrum Worldwide, the global marketing agency group, is thrilled to unveil its transformation into Onar (pronounced, "honor"). This rebrand reflects Integrum Worldwide's evolution and unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled technology-driven marketing solutions across diverse sectors.

Onar , which means "Dream," signifies a new era for Integrum Worldwide, aligning with its dream of integrating the agility and creativity of boutique agencies with the extensive reach and resources to service underserved middle market firms. This rebrand marks a significant leap as Onar positions itself for future growth. Onar aims to surpass $100 million in revenue through a strategic acquisition and growth plan as it ultimately plans for a listing on a major exchange.

Claude Zdanow , Onar's Chief Executive Officer, affirmed, "The rebranding to Onar signals our forward-thinking approach and unwavering dedication to establishing our position as a leader in the marketing industry. Our enhanced identity is rooted in our core values of integrity, collaboration, innovation, and excellence. With the support of our board and partners, we plan to leverage this moment and new brand to focus our energy on investing in technology and agencies that will drive our growth."

Onar continues to operate with a diverse portfolio of specialized agencies, providing a range of services including performance marketing, branding, digital marketing, experiential marketing, and healthcare marketing. With a strong presence in the United States and the team globally, as well as extensive investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Onar is aptly positioned for sustained success.

For more information about Onar and its expanding portfolio, please visit www.onar.com.

About Onar Group

The Onar Group's diverse brand family spans multiple industries and specialties, unified by a common mission: to serve our clients with honor and candor, delivering best-in-class results. From tech-driven performance marketing to leveraging deep personal networks, our complementary brands create unmatched opportunities for business growth at any stage.

We lead this consortium through strategic oversight and deep integration into each sub-brand, ensuring no opportunity is left uncharted. This interconnected approach enables us to provide comprehensive, tailored solutions that meet our clients' unique needs.

The Onar Group is expanding its footprint globally, with a strong team presence in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. This international perspective amplifies our ability to deliver excellence, no matter where our clients are located.

Onar, pronounced "Honor," reflects the cornerstone of our mission: integrity and excellence in every endeavor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements about The Onar Group's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions with respect to future operations and expansion. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive pressures, and changes in economic conditions. The Onar Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

