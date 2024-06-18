ExaGrid Product, Partnerships, and Team Recognized at "The Storries XXI" in London

ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that the company was honored with two industry awards during the 21st annual Storage Awards ceremony, "The Storries XXI," held in London on June 6, 2024.

ExaGrid was named Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year andjointly received the Storage Solution of the Year Corporate award with key channel partner Convergent Technology for providing data protection for a national infrastructure project. In addition, ExaGrid's Senior Manager of Marketing Communications, Mary Domenichelli, was recognized with the Storage Industry Champion of the Year Marketing award.

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage, winning six industry awards so far in 2024, including:

Data Breakthrough Awards Data Backup Solution of the Year

Network Computing Awards Company of the Year

Network Computing Awards Hardware Product of the Year

Network Computing Awards Return on Investment Award

Storage Awards Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year

Storage Awards Storage Solution of the Year Corporate

Winners are determined by public vote. This year's awards mark the thirteenth year of wins for ExaGrid at "The Storries" and the fourth consecutive year that ExaGrid has won the Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year award.

"We are honored for the continued recognition we receive for our Tiered Backup Storage and for the hard work of the ExaGrid Team, and we are very pleased to win an award alongside our valued partners at Convergent Technology, who guided our customer to the backup storage solution that offers the most comprehensive security, fastest backup and restore performance, and the best support in the industry-when it comes to national infrastructure, few considerations are as important," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are so grateful to work with such wonderful channel partners as Convergent Technology and many others across the globe. Congratulations to all of this year's award winners, and many thanks to the Storage Awards team, and especially to everyone who voted for us."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

