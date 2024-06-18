Abhijit Dubey becomes CEO for NTT DATA's business outside Japan to lead the company through its next phase of growth

NTT DATA, a global leader in business and technology services, today announces the appointment of Abhijit Dubey as Chief Executive Officer of its business outside Japan. The news follows the finalization of the merger between NTT DATA and NTT Ltd., forming a $30+ billion global powerhouse under the NTT DATA name. Previously, Dubey served as CEO of NTT Ltd.

Dubey will lead 150,000 employees worldwide as they accelerate NTT DATA's growth and continue to responsibly innovate and deliver business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services for applications, infrastructure, and connectivity. NTT DATA has already expanded its international footprint to approximately $18 billion and has the world's sixth largest market share in the IT services industry.

As part of NTT, a company with a rich 150-year history that invests $3.6 billion annually in R&D, NTT DATA is well positioned to help organizations tackle the challenges of today, while innovating for the future. Dubey's technical, business and strategic acumen will help clients navigate their journey as they take advantage of rapid technological advancements and modernize their operations.

Dubey brings with him a depth of industry expertise having joined NTT in 2021 from global advisory firm McKinsey Company where he spent more than 20 years advising many of the world's most prestigious technology companies and leading CEOs. He was also responsible for launching and spearheading McKinsey's global cloud computing efforts.

Commenting on his appointment, Dubey said: "I am deeply honored to lead the company at a time of major technological change. Technology must drive positive change in the world, and I believe that NTT DATA's broad capabilities in consulting, infrastructure, AI, cloud, and cybersecurity, position us to deliver meaningful impact. I'm privileged to lead a team that is committed to clients and am excited for this next phase of growth."

Kazuhiro Nishihata, Dubey's predecessor in the position, said: "NTT DATA has built the world's broadest and most comprehensive set of capabilities and industry expertise, alongside unparalleled geographic reach and a world leading team positioning the company perfectly to help clients as they embark on transformational technology projects. I am confident that Abhijit is the right person to lead NTT DATA through its next phase and accelerate its growth globally, while continuing to foster an environment of innovation and ongoing success. I wish him all the very best for the future."

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. We invest over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure, and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group and headquartered in Tokyo. Visit us at nttdata.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240618998198/en/

Contacts:

Hotwire Global

ntt@hotwireglobal.com