Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gestern +23,88 % Kursgewinn auf Tradegate!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS5K | ISIN: SE0009888506 | Ticker-Symbol: AY9B
Berlin
17.06.24
15:02 Uhr
0,294 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AYIMA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AYIMA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.06.2024 14:10 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Ayima Group AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Yesterday, on June 17, 2024, Ayima Group AB (publ) was declared bankrupt by the
Stockholm District Court. 

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Ayima Group AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with
immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.


Short name:   AYIMA B   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0009888506
----------------------------
Order book ID: 159313   
----------------------------


For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.