WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that WNS Procurement has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year as a 'Leader' in all 3 categories of ISG's 2024 Provider Lens Global Quadrant report for Procurement BPO Services.

WNS Procurement which integrates the acquired capabilities of Denali, The Smart Cube, and OptiBuy was named a 'Leader' by ISG in the areas of Procurement Operations Modernization, Strategic Sourcing and Category Management, and Direct Procurement Enablement and Modernization. 'Leaders' were cited for having comprehensive product and service offerings, innovative capabilities, strong market presence, and established competitive position.

In Procurement Operations Modernization services, WNS Procurement's proprietary digital procurement platform, CPOTRAC, has been cited as a key strength. CPOTRAC has configurable modules for specific procurement functions, and helps clients execute on digital strategy and transformation roadmaps, optimize and manage technology investments, and enhance digital ecosystems leveraging proprietary and partner technologies.

In the area of Strategic Sourcing and Category Management services, WNS Procurement' leadership position is attributed to its ability to offer differentiated procurement solutions across category planning and segmentation, supplier selection, negotiation and management, data and analytics, cost optimization, and responsible sourcing practices. The company was further praised for its capabilities in cleaning and managing data, and leveraging AI and Generative AI to generate strategic procurement intelligence.

For Direct Procurement Enablement and Modernization services, WNS Procurement's ability to offer project tracking and portfolio management, superior business insights, category intelligence, and procurement assistance through a virtual assistant have been highlighted as strengths. Clients appreciate WNS' comprehensive suite of consulting and managed services, which span the entire spectrum of direct sourcing and management.

"WNS has invested considerable efforts in strengthening our procurement service offerings to reflect domain and industry-specific intelligence that clients can leverage to their advantage. The ISG report positions WNS as a global leader in procurement transformation, with an expanding network of strategic partnerships and proprietary offerings which enable us to deliver business outcomes for our clients," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS continues to demonstrate commitment to clients, and to market leadership, through its ongoing investments and advances in improving clients' procurement operations and environments," said Bruce Guptill, Distinguished Analyst and Executive Advisor.

To access the report, Click Here.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions, including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2024, WNS had 60,125 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612076394/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com

Media:

Archana Raghuram

EVP Global Head Marketing Communications

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com