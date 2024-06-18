Revolutionary Digital Watermarking Technology and Industry-leading Machine Vision Technology Come Together to Transform Production Processes Across Industries

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies, and OMRON, a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to take industrial automation solutions to a new level. The combination of Digimarc digital watermarks with OMRON machine vision technology represents an innovative approach to digital product identification and a transformative new force in industrial automation. Together, the companies are helping manufacturers and brands stay ahead of the competition, adapt to changing market conditions, and meet the increasingly stringent requirements of sustainable, customized products.

"Today, more than ever, brands face heightened pressure to adhere to new industry regulations, streamline operations, and meet consumer expectations for quality, authenticity, and sustainability," said Ken Sickles, Digimarc's Chief Product Officer. "Through our partnership with OMRON, we now deliver an industrial automation solution that addresses these needs head-on- increasing efficiency, adhering to quality and regulatory standards, and providing actionable, real-time data insights."

A Future-proofed Industrial Automation Solution

Advancements in industrial automation are critical to business operations and the safety of consumers. For example, labeling mix-ups have caused food products to be shipped without proper disclosure of ingredients. In the case of allergens like peanuts, milk, or gluten, this can be life-threatening. Manufacturers and brands require automated control and quality checks to prevent incorrectly matched parts.

Digimarc and OMRON have modernized industrial automation so manufacturers can now prevent mismatched components or mislabeled products, increase the speed and efficiency of the production process, and streamline the distribution and fulfillment of packaged goods. The solution also facilitates the recovery, sorting, and recycling of packaging materials post-use, reducing waste leaking into the environment and improving the quality and quantity of post-consumer recyclate.

"Our customers in the consumer goods sector face increasing demands for safety as well as high-quality, sustainable packaging," said Fernando Colás, Chief Executive Officer, OMRON Industrial Automation EMEA. "By integrating Digimarc's advanced digital watermarking technology into our machine vision solutions, we provide innovative packaging solutions that reduce unnecessary materials and prevent mislabeled or mispackaged products."

Digimarc OMRON, a Powerful Combination

Through their partnership, Digimarc and OMRON unlock new capabilities to modernize industrial automation. Machines can identify, inspect, and initiate track-and-trace features quickly and accurately, at remarkably high speeds. As a result, brands and manufacturers across industries achieve significant improvements in efficiency, quality, traceability, security, and compliance across industrial operations. This powerful combination of industrial automation expertise and advanced digital watermarking technology introduces a fully integrated solution to modernize industrial facilities.

Beyond industrial automation, Digimarc digital watermarks add value throughout the product lifecycle, enabling brands to address future challenges and meet consumer expectations with minimal additional investment. Once applied, digital watermarks automate the identification of packaging collection and sortation at material recycling facilities (MRFs) while generating sustainability metrics. Additionally, Digimarc digital watermarks support product authentication, dual-factor customer loyalty programs, next-generation retail checkout, and other enterprise applications, providing accretive value.

To learn more about the Digimarc OMRON solution that is modernizing industrial automation, contact us via https://industrial.omron.eu/en/contact/omron.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a leading automation company with its core competencies in Sensing and Control Think technology and is engaged in a wide range of businesses including industrial automation, healthcare, social systems, device and module solutions. The company transcends the value creation by leveraging diverse data acquired through these businesses and linking it to the data solutions business.

Established in 1933, OMRON has about 28,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in more than 130 countries, contributing to the creation of a better society. For more information, please visit http://industrial.omron.eu

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies. For nearly 30 years, Digimarc innovations and intellectual property in digital watermarking have been deployed at a massive scale for the identification and the authentication of physical and digital items. A notable example is our partnership with a consortium of the world's central banks to deter counterfeiting of global currency. Digimarc is also instrumental in supporting global industry standards efforts spanning both the physical and digital worlds. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. Learn more at Digimarc.com.

