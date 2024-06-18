Incredible events in Paris, Munich, Barcelona, Mexico City, London, and Melbourne offer customer experience expertise, intimate networking, and hands-on training

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced its flagship event Experience is expanding with a world tour bringing the global event to more Medallia customers and experience leaders around the world in six key cities. After the incredible event in Las Vegas earlier this year as well as Paris last week, the Experience World Tour will visit Munich, Barcelona, Mexico City, London, and Melbourne in more intimate settings over the next several months.

The tour stops will provide attendees a chance to participate in thought-provoking discussions, hear powerful case studies, and see firsthand demonstrations of Medallia's breakthrough AI innovations, all the while collaborating and networking alongside peers. The events are free to those who register.

The Experience World Tour includes:

Experience Paris which was held at Maison de l'Alsace on June 12, 2024.

Experience Munich will be held at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on June 27, 2024.

Experience Barcelona will be held at W Barcelona on October 22, 2024.

Experience Mexico City will be held at Andaz Mexico City Condesa on September 25, 2024.

Experience London will be held at Convene 133 Houndsditch on October 9, 2024.

Experience Melbourne will be held at Q Events on October 15, 2024.

"Experience 24 was such an inspiring event that we wanted to make sure all of our customers around the world and the broader experience community have the same opportunity to listen, learn, share, and network with leading brands, experts, and colleagues," said Ben Brewer, Chief Revenue Officer at Medallia. "Delivering seamless and more personalized customer experiences is paramount today to driving greater business results. Events like these provide the chance to make invaluable connections and to bring home tangible lessons that can be applied the very next day."

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

