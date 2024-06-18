Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQX: GXSFF) (FSE: G5MA) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), two leading independent proxy advisory firms, have each recommended that Goldsource shareholders ("Shareholders") vote "FOR" the Arrangement with Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako"), whereby Mako will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Goldsource by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

The ISS Report states, among other things, that "the arrangement carries sound strategic logic as the combined company is expected to deliver meaningful cost synergies while benefitting from a stronger financial position as compared to standalone GXS" and "in light of the premium, strategic rationale, financial going concern, and positive market reaction, shareholder approval of this resolution is warranted."

Glass Lewis has also released a report recommending that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement.

ISS and Glass Lewis are recognized as leading independent proxy and corporate governance advisory firms whose recommendations are relied upon by many major institutional investment firms, mutual and pension funds and other institutional shareholders.

Goldsource Board Recommendation

The board of directors of Goldsource unanimously recommends that Goldsource shareholders and optionholders ("Securityholders") vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution to approve the Arrangement with Mako.

Full details of the proposed Arrangement, the text of the Arrangement Resolution, and voting instructions are set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 9, 2024 (the "Circular") and related proxy materials in respect of the special meeting of Securityholders (the "Special Meeting").

Please visit the Special Meeting page on our website for complete details and links to all relevant documents ahead of the Special Meeting at goldsourcemines.com/investors/sm/.

Special Meeting Details

The upcoming Special Meeting will be held at 501-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3P1 on Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time).

Vote Today

Securityholders are encouraged to read the Special Meeting materials and vote in advance of the proxy deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Securityholders can vote in advance of the proxy deadline by internet, telephone or mail, in accordance with the voting instructions provided on their form of proxy or voting instruction form. Alternatively, registered securityholders, and beneficial securityholders that have appointed themselves as proxyholders, may also vote in person at the Special Meeting.

Securityholder Questions and Assistance

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana, South America. The Company is led by an experienced management team, proven in making precious metals exploration discoveries and executing on phased project development in the Americas.

