During the first ultra-fast charging station inauguration in Saint-Chamond, Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (Paris:NHOA) dedicated to fast and ultra-fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), and Groupe Duval, a leading player in the real estate sector, announced the expansion of their long-term partnership with the creation of 130 fast and ultra-fast charging stations.

The partnership between Groupe Duval and Atlante, launched in April 2023 with the installation of over 188 fastcharging points, takes on a new dimension. Atlante's ultra-fast charging services will be integrated at many more of Groupe Duval's locations, aiming to electrify 130 sites across France by 2025, representing around 1,200 charging points.

Today, the inauguration of the first Atlante charging station at a Groupe Duval location took place in the heart of the Saint-Chamond commercial area, in the Loire department, close to the Hall in One shopping center and the Véo Grand-Lumière cinema. In addition to Saint-Chamond, 28 charging points are already available in other Groupe Duval properties, ready to welcome customers in Champniers, Colomiers, Saint-Gervais-la-Forêt and Landorthe, which host major commercial chains such as Aldi, Biogroup, L'Appart Fitness, Decathlon, Burger King, GIFI, KIABI, Basic Fit, and others.

As a player with a strong regional presence and with close links with its ecosystem and community, Groupe Duval invests in local areas and enhances their appeal by deploying innovations, new services and user experiences. Groupe Duval's ongoing ability to integrate innovations enables it to build differentiating real estate projects that meet the highest standards of quality and energy performance. The addition of around 1,200 Atlante green fastcharging points at 130 Groupe Duval properties across France will surely help to boost regional and urban development and encourage the widespread use of electric vehicles in France.

Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante, said: "We have entered into a long-term partnership with Groupe Duval, a definite leader in the commercial real estate sector, with whom we share the values of innovation and sustainability. By joining forces, we are offering the best charging experience to current and future EV users in France, thus accelerating the roll-out of Europe's next great energy revolution

Jacques Galvani, CEO of Atlante France, added: "We are very proud to be able to equip Groupe Duval's sites with Atlante technology through a partnership that will provide structure for both our groups. Our day-to-day objective is to facilitate the use of electric vehicles in France and Europe, and that means having a dense network and a high-quality service environment that Groupe Duval masters perfectly

Pauline Duval, Director of Groupe Duval, said: "Our family-owned group is particularly sensitive to the environmental impact of its activities and now has, with Atlante, the opportunity to set up a national green charging network for electric vehicles and to raise awareness among our store customers about soft mobility. Over and above the real impact that this partnership will have on reducing of our carbon footprint, this new service is at the heart of our core values of agility and innovation

During their visit, the drivers will be able to recharge up to 80% of their batteries with 100% green energy in just a few minutes, depending on the vehicle model, thus optimizing the time spent at Groupe Duval's commercial, living and leisure areas.

The stations are accessible to people with reduced mobility, open 24/7, compatible with all charging standards, and available on all major electric mobility applications. Payment by credit card is also available.

NHOA Group

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging network, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA Group forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

For further information, go towww.nhoagroup.com

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, 100% enabled by renewables, and enhanced by energy storage and on-site photovoltaic. It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Operating since October 2021, Atlante has today more than 2,000 charging points online in its four countries with thousands more under construction and development. Leveraging on the technological heritage of the NHOA Group, including via collaboration with its sister company Free2move eSolutions, Atlante is a preferential network of the Stellantis automotive group and its customers. Atlante stations are fully interoperable and can be accessed by virtually any e-mobility app or charging card, and by any make and model of electric vehicles.

For further information, go to www.atlante.energy

Groupe Duval

Founded by Éric Duval and co-directed with Pauline Boucon Duval and Louis-Victor Duval, the Group is a committed, independent, internationalized French player. Born 30 years ago from a core real estate business, the Group now operates in a wide range of fields and territories and is notably the world's 5th-largest golf operator, Europe's 2nd-largest player in tourist residences and France's 1st-largest player in low-cost retail parks. Its activities extend across Europe, Africa and Asia, where it invests in areas with a strong societal impact, such as microfinance, insurance, food and renewable energies. With 6,000 employees worldwide, Groupe Duval has sales of 1 billion euros.

For further information, please visit www.groupeduval.com

