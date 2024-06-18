BondLink: Suffolk County, NY Comptroller Demonstrates Commitment to Transparency with New Investor Relations Program

Suffolk County, NY ("the County") today announced the launch of their new investor relations website in collaboration with BondLink. The new website now offers municipal investors a single stop to access valuable documents, project updates, news releases, and more from the County.

It's a significant step toward enhancing accessibility to government data and developing stronger connections with the investment community. It's also one more positive development from the County after their recent S&P credit rating upgrade .

John M. Kennedy Jr., Comptroller of Suffolk County, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration with BondLink, stating, "We're doing everything in our power to foster transparency with the individuals who fund our essential infrastructure. This partnership offers significantly more flexibility to tell our story, showcase our financial stability, and provide investors with the information they need to make a confident decision with us."

Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink, emphasized the impact of this partnership, stating, "We're thrilled to work with such a meaningful issuer in New York. More and more finance teams are putting an emphasis on expanding their investor pool. Transparency programs like this are a smart, efficient way to help them streamline their communications with investors and attract new buyers."

Suffolk County invites investors and the public to explore the new website, read about the recent ratings upgrade, and stay in the know on the county's financial activities by visiting www.suffolkcountynyinvestorrelations.com .

Contact:

Colin Jacob

cjacob@bondlink.com

SOURCE: BondLink

